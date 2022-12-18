ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

China sanctions US individuals over action on Tibet

BEIJING — (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. individuals in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a...
Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that passengers being sick was due to turbulence. Crews responded to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting.The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday. CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas.The statement from American Airlines reads:"American Airlines flight 2527 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC both responded.No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
"There's just not enough": A water war is brewing over the dwindling Colorado River

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
