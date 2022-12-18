PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that passengers being sick was due to turbulence. Crews responded to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting.The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday. CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas.The statement from American Airlines reads:"American Airlines flight 2527 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC both responded.No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO