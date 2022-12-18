Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones at heavyweight will be fun, but adds ‘he struggled at times with bigger guys’
Daniel Cormier expects Jon Jones to succeed at heavyweight. But for those who think the former light heavyweight champ will run roughshod over the UFC’s biggest division, he invites them to look at the past. Cormier said Jones “struggled” previously with bigger opponents and could see some tough challenges...
MMA Fighting
Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’
Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Video: New footage released of Jorge Masvidal arrest after alleged Colby Covington assault in March
Jorge Masvidal was on his best behavior following his recent arrest. The UFC star was arrested this past March following an alleged assault on rival Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. Covington and Masvidal previously fought in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, where Covington won a unanimous decision.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa reveals negotiations with UFC before Robert Whittaker fight was officially cancelled
According to Paulo Costa, the UFC at one point offered a four-fight contract worth $500,000 total that would cement a fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 284. Initially, the promotion wanted six. Costa liked the number, but not the number of fights attached. And so he said no, setting in...
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield in the works for UFC event on Feb. 18
The flyweight division may crown a new No. 1 contender when Taila Santos clashes with Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Feb. 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans including Blanchfield’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps confirmed the matchup is expected to take place in February with both fighters agreeing to the fight. Blanchfield first revealed the news to Morning Kombat.
MMA Fighting
Deron Winn released from UFC following fainting spell that cancelled recent fight
Deron Winn’s run in the UFC has come to an end. The former college wrestling standout and longtime teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been released from the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. Most recently, Winn was scheduled to compete...
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: 2022 MMA Fighting Awards preview
As the year winds down, MMA Fighting will be giving out its 2022 awards celebrating the best the sport of mixed martial arts had to offer throughout the year. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel brings you the annual 2022 year-end awards preview, as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their top-five rankings for all of the categories that will be awarded beginning Sunday, Dec. 25 — which includes Knockout of the Year, Fight of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Submission of the Year, and Fighter of the Year. Additionally, they react to the news of the UFC’s pay-per-view prices being raised to $79.99 in 2023, beginning with UFC 283 on Jan. 21.
MMA Fighting
Trocação Franca: The fight fan tales of samba star Dudu Nobre
One of Brazil’s most popular samba stars has deep roots in the martial arts world. A multiple-time winner at the world-famous Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro as a singer and composer, Dudu Nobre was a guest on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca to discuss how he teamed up with some of Brazil’s biggest stars years before MMA became a hit in the country.
MMA Fighting
UFC pay-per-view price raising in 2023 for fourth time since ESPN broadcast deal
Once again, it will soon get more expensive to be a UFC fan. Starting with UFC 283, the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events on ESPN+ is set to be raised to $79.99, an increase from their current price of $74.99. The Sports Business Journal on Wednesday broke the news.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Dillon Danis in studio, Jared Cannonier, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Mike Goldberg
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 1:40 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman set as main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17
A light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman is set to serve as the main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3, which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 17. BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. In addition to Hunt vs. Richman,...
MMA Fighting
Alex Caceres on knockout of Julian Erosa: ‘It’s not that special to me to win fights. To fight is something special for me’
For Alex Caceres, the journey is the destination. At UFC Vegas 66, Caceres delivered one of the best performances of his career, knocking out Julian Erosa with a head-kick in the first round. The finish earned Caceres his fourth “Performance of the Night” bonus and was an excellent rebound after he lost a unanimous decision to Sodiq Yusuff in March. But for as good as the performance was, he is not tooting his own horn.
MMA Fighting
Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’
Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley frustrated Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo isn’t finalized yet: ‘It drives me crazy’
Sean O’Malley is growing impatient as he awaits word on the next UFC bantamweight title fight that’s supposed to take place between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Both Sterling and Cejudo have acknowledged that they are expected to clash in early 2023 with O’Malley likely getting...
MMA Fighting
Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit
Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Ben Askren suggests Jiri Prochazka could sue USADA over excessive testing
Ben Askren thinks Jiri Prochazka has grounds to sue USADA. In 2022, Prochazka has been the most tested athlete in the UFC by far, with a staggering 64 tests at the time of writing. It’s something Prochazka admitted can be bothersome, and when Ben Askren broke down the numbers to Daniel Cormier recently, you can see why.
MMA Fighting
Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to another UFC pay-per-view price hike, Dillon Danis vs. Ariel Helwani
The UFC ended their 2022 calendar year this past Saturday with UFC Vegas 66, but on Wednesday, it was revealed that it will be a little bit more expensive to watch their pay-per-view events in 2023. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts...
