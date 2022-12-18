ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’

Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’

Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield in the works for UFC event on Feb. 18

The flyweight division may crown a new No. 1 contender when Taila Santos clashes with Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Feb. 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans including Blanchfield’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps confirmed the matchup is expected to take place in February with both fighters agreeing to the fight. Blanchfield first revealed the news to Morning Kombat.
NEW JERSEY STATE
MMA Fighting

Deron Winn released from UFC following fainting spell that cancelled recent fight

Deron Winn’s run in the UFC has come to an end. The former college wrestling standout and longtime teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been released from the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. Most recently, Winn was scheduled to compete...
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: 2022 MMA Fighting Awards preview

As the year winds down, MMA Fighting will be giving out its 2022 awards celebrating the best the sport of mixed martial arts had to offer throughout the year. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel brings you the annual 2022 year-end awards preview, as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their top-five rankings for all of the categories that will be awarded beginning Sunday, Dec. 25 — which includes Knockout of the Year, Fight of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Submission of the Year, and Fighter of the Year. Additionally, they react to the news of the UFC’s pay-per-view prices being raised to $79.99 in 2023, beginning with UFC 283 on Jan. 21.
MMA Fighting

Trocação Franca: The fight fan tales of samba star Dudu Nobre

One of Brazil’s most popular samba stars has deep roots in the martial arts world. A multiple-time winner at the world-famous Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro as a singer and composer, Dudu Nobre was a guest on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca to discuss how he teamed up with some of Brazil’s biggest stars years before MMA became a hit in the country.
MMA Fighting

Alex Caceres on knockout of Julian Erosa: ‘It’s not that special to me to win fights. To fight is something special for me’

For Alex Caceres, the journey is the destination. At UFC Vegas 66, Caceres delivered one of the best performances of his career, knocking out Julian Erosa with a head-kick in the first round. The finish earned Caceres his fourth “Performance of the Night” bonus and was an excellent rebound after he lost a unanimous decision to Sodiq Yusuff in March. But for as good as the performance was, he is not tooting his own horn.
MMA Fighting

Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’

Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.
MMA Fighting

Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit

Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Ben Askren suggests Jiri Prochazka could sue USADA over excessive testing

Ben Askren thinks Jiri Prochazka has grounds to sue USADA. In 2022, Prochazka has been the most tested athlete in the UFC by far, with a staggering 64 tests at the time of writing. It’s something Prochazka admitted can be bothersome, and when Ben Askren broke down the numbers to Daniel Cormier recently, you can see why.
MMA Fighting

Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy