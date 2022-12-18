As the year winds down, MMA Fighting will be giving out its 2022 awards celebrating the best the sport of mixed martial arts had to offer throughout the year. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel brings you the annual 2022 year-end awards preview, as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their top-five rankings for all of the categories that will be awarded beginning Sunday, Dec. 25 — which includes Knockout of the Year, Fight of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Submission of the Year, and Fighter of the Year. Additionally, they react to the news of the UFC’s pay-per-view prices being raised to $79.99 in 2023, beginning with UFC 283 on Jan. 21.

7 HOURS AGO