Penn State's Nick Tarburton Declares for NFL Draft

Nick Tarburton, one of Penn State's most veteran defensive players, will enter the 2023 NFL Draft after playing in the Rose Bowl. Tarburton announced his decision this weekend in a social-media post.

"My time here at Penn State has been nothing short of special," Tarburton wrote in an Instagram post. "Although it has never been easy, Penn State shaped me into the man I am today. There will always be a special place in my heart for Happy Valley & all that it has to offer."

Tarburton is the third Penn State player to declare for the NFL Draft, joining cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and receiver Parker Washington. A fifth-year senior, Tarburton was eligible to return for a bonus COVID season. Instead, he chose to enter the draft to cap a career in which he will play 35 games.

Tarburton started all 12 regular-season games at defensive end, making 5.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He also had a hand in two turnovers against Northwestern, forcing and recovering separate fumbles.

Tarburton played through multiple injuries during his career, prompting head coach James Franklin to reference Tarburton's toughness and resilience often over the past few years. The defensive end played about as healthy as ever this season, contributing in a positional rotation with Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac.

"He's one of those guys who maybe doesn't get the fanfare of some others," Franklin said earlier this season, "but he is a critical piece of our locker room and of our team."

Tarburton will spend the winter getting to know NFL teams. NFL Draft Bible does not list Tarburton among its prospects at defensive end or outside linebacker for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he's a veteran who will benefit from offseason training and a potential invitation to the NFL combine.

In the meantime, Tarburton said his mindset is "Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl right now."

Penn State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl, which kicks off at 5:10 p.m. EST on Jan. 2. ESPN will televise.

