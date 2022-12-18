ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ retires from boxing after transgender claims

A former heavyweight champion who boiled down to win the super-middleweight crown has retired from the sport after a suspension. Alejandra Jimenez, who won the WBC crown at 200 pounds plus in 2016 before dropping 32 pounds to do the same at 168, steps away amid transgender claims. Attempting to...
Bleacher Report

Predicting What's Next for Mandy Rose and the Biggest Wrestling Free Agents in 2023

The wrestling landscape changed dramatically in 2022 with Triple H taking the reins of WWE from Vince McMahon and bringing back many familiar faces, while Tony Khan bolstered his AEW roster in addition to acquiring the entirety of Ring of Honor. Based on recent rumors and other indications, 2023 promises...
Bleacher Report

Dark Order, Austin Theory and the Biggest Losers of AEW and WWE in 2022

Everyone has ups and downs throughout any given year, but some wrestlers in AEW and WWE just happened to suffer more than others. After all, every match needs a loser in order to crown a winner. Previously, the biggest winners of 2022 were broken down. Now, it's time to turn...
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Adam Cole and More

It has been two months since fans last saw Edge inside the squared circle. According to a new report, we now know why. The contractual status of the 2012 Hall of Fame inductee headlines a collection of wrestling rumor and innuendo from top insiders. Joining the update on Edge are...
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Exec Says 'No F--king Way' Alberto Del Rio Returns to Company

WWE has no interest in bringing back Alberto Del Rio, despite his hopes of getting another run with the promotion. Per Fightful Select (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.), a higher-up WWE executive said there is "no f--king way" Del Rio was going to get brought back when a return was speculated about last year.

