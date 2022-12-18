ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash

A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday

All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
One Dead In Amherst Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
Several people displaced after fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
Belmont woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy road

BELMONT, Mass. — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Belmont Monday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner after hitting an icy patch of road. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 131. A witness told investigators...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
