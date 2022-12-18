Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police
An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said. The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash
A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
Police: Drunk driver was asleep — and armed — behind the wheel at Boston I-93 on-ramp
He allegedly caused a traffic back-up on the ramp. A Cambridge man was found asleep at the wheel of a Lexus — causing a traffic back-up on the Sullivan Square on-ramp to I-93 north in Charlestown early Monday — while also intoxicated and armed with a loaded handgun, prosecutors allege.
Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday
All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
thepulseofnh.com
One Dead In Amherst Crash
One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
WMUR.com
Several people displaced after fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
WMUR.com
Man wanted in connection with September break-in arrested Monday after police chase
KEENE, N.H. — A man wanted in connection with an Exeter break-in was arrested months later after a Keene police chase. Keene police said they arrested Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, Monday night after a car chase. Exeter police said Dean allegedly broke into New England Truck Center in...
WMTW
Belmont woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy road
BELMONT, Mass. — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Belmont Monday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner after hitting an icy patch of road. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 131. A witness told investigators...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
whdh.com
Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities. Manchester Police say they received a report of animal...
Threat of collapse after driver crashes into building in Boston
In Boston, a building was evacuated after a car crashed into the block of stores at 8 Corinth St.
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Pre-Christmas Storm Brings Seacoast Rain, Wind, Coastal Flooding, but No Snow
Rain, wind, coastal flooding, then bitter cold will be the biggest concerns from a storm Thursday night and Friday. "The Seacoast is going to have a lot of impact from this storm," meteorologist Jon Palmer at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, told Seacoast Current, adding that winter weather will not be part of this storm.
