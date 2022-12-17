ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
musictimes.com

Jojo Siwa NOT Stopping With Accusations Against Ex-GF Despite Hurting Avery Cyrus

Avery Cyrus has "nothing but love" for JoJo Siwa after the singer, actress, and YouTuber implied that the TikTok star "played" her. Siwa does not care though. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus, 22, told E! News on December 20. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family." She continued, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
musictimes.com

Stephanie Bissonnette Cause of Death Tragic: "Mean Girls" Broadway Cast Performed Despite Illness

Stephanie Bissonnette, a cast from "Mean Girls" the musical on Broadway, has died because of a rare form of brain cancer after being diagnosed three years ago. She was 32. The production team of "Mean Girls" on Broadway shared the devastating news via Twitter: "Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette."
musictimes.com

Kid Cudi, Travis Scott Collaboration Nixed -- Is there a Feud?

Two years of conjecture over Kid Cudi and Travis Scott's joint record The Scotts have concluded. The 38-year-old stated that the project would not be released. The Cleveland rapper was conversing with fans on Twitter early Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning when a user inquired whether the Scotts album is still in the works.
musictimes.com

Terry Hall Dead: The Specials Planning 2023 Comeback Prior to Frontman's Death?

With a heavy heart, The Specials Twitter account announced the sudden passing of their frontman Terry Hall, which devastated both his fans and fellow artists. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters, and lyricists this country has ever produced," read a tweet from band's official Twitter account.
musictimes.com

Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75: Did Tubes’ Co-founder Die of Health Issue?

Rick Anderson, The Tubes' co-founding member and bassist, has died at the age of 75, the band confirmed. The Tubes released a statement as the members mourn Anderson's death. It revealed through an Instagram post that the musician died on Dec. 16. "We lost our brother on 12/16/22," the caption...
musictimes.com

Tom DeLonge Officially Back to Blink-182; Band Members Drop Album Hints

Tom DeLonge finally shared an update about Blink-182's newest album after his return. In October, the confirmation of DeLonge's return to Blink-182 emerged. At that time, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker revealed that they would release a new album. Previously, Blink-182 already dropped its first single with the guitarist, "Edging."
musictimes.com

Soulja Boy 'Life of Draco' Season 2 to Feature Kanye West Explosive Clashes

Soulja Boy's life and times is so interesting for his fans, so the "Crank Dat" rapper is back with Diddy's Revolt TV for another season of his reality show. Soulja Boy contacted TMZ Hip Hop and promised nothing but fireworks for the second season of "Life Of Draco"... which debuts today.
musictimes.com

Blink 182 New Album 2023: Tom DeLonge Confirms Arrival Of New Project [DETAILS]

Christmas is coming early! Blink-182 just announced that they would have a new album next year!. Tom DeLonge, the band's newly-reinstated member, dropped the big news on his Instagram. In a photo of what seemed to be the band's previous gig somewhere, Tom DeLonge was pretty specific with the album...
musictimes.com

Terry Hall Death: The Specials Singer's Entire Hometown Honors Him This Way [Look]

Terry Hall might have been to different countries and cities during his lifetime as a touring singer, but no place is like home-and Coventry City in Warwickshire, England wants the entire world to know where this iconic singer hailed from. Hall, the frontman of the British ska band The Specials,...

