Avery Cyrus has "nothing but love" for JoJo Siwa after the singer, actress, and YouTuber implied that the TikTok star "played" her. Siwa does not care though. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus, 22, told E! News on December 20. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family." She continued, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

1 DAY AGO