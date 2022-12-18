ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No mistaken or uncertain identity' in Sean Kugler situation

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator prior to their game in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. He allegedly groped a female the night before the game.

Kugler has filed for arbitration with the league citing multiple claims against the Cardinals and suggested mistaken or uncertain identity in his situation.

However, on Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that it isn’t the case.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, “there was absolutely no mistaken or uncertain identity in the Mexico City incident with Kugler. Kugler was clearly and positively identified — including on hotel video and by eyewitnesses.”

The Cardinals issued a statement that said they were confident that it will be known that the firing was warranted.

