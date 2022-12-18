A Union Pacific Train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning, sending a total of 23 freight cars off of the tracks and into the dirt. According to KTLA, some cars involved in the incident were overturned and "completely destroyed." Aerial footage of the scene shows multiple cars in wreckage on the side of the track. The person operating the camera zooms in and out to show viewers just how many cars were destroyed, and what still remained inside of them. Viewers are able to see a few cars not only flipped on their sides, but entirely ripped apart after leaving the track.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO