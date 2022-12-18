Read full article on original website
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly Reinstated
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
Spending The Day At Downtown Disney
KTLA.com
Crowds come out for ‘one last ride’ on ponies at Griffith Park
After more than seven decades, Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting its doors on Wednesday. The 74-year-old business is closing after the city decided not to renew the lease of operator Stephen Weeks. The city cited the deaths of four ponies, which were not reported to officials, though Weeks has...
KTLA.com
L.A. resident offering $300 for someone to wait in line for him to see Santa
If you’re looking for some extra holiday cash, a Los Angeles man wants to pay you $300 to hold his place in line to see Santa. The man, named Ben, posted the request on the side hustle app, Airtasker, which allows for people to get paid for doing various odd jobs.
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
iheart.com
Freight Cars Extremely 'Mangled' After Train Derails In California
A Union Pacific Train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning, sending a total of 23 freight cars off of the tracks and into the dirt. According to KTLA, some cars involved in the incident were overturned and "completely destroyed." Aerial footage of the scene shows multiple cars in wreckage on the side of the track. The person operating the camera zooms in and out to show viewers just how many cars were destroyed, and what still remained inside of them. Viewers are able to see a few cars not only flipped on their sides, but entirely ripped apart after leaving the track.
KTLA.com
Shop for last-minute gifts at Tesoro
Megan Telles was live in Beverly Grove at Tesoro, also known as the Best Gift Store Ever, where they will be open on Christmas day for last-minute gifts. Tara Riceberg, the owner of Tesoro, joined us live all morning long with her cousin Paula Abdul for a preview of available gifts.
Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach
Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come.
Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville
A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
newportbeachindy.com
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
KTLA.com
Small plane crash lands, flips on Santa Monica beach
A small plane crash-landed and flipped over on the beach in Santa Monica Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. just south of the Santa Monica Pier at the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk. Video from Sky5 showed the single-engine Cessna 150 belly up on the beach. Several law...
KTLA.com
Thieves steal parrots from Orange County pet store
Authorities are looking for two or more people responsible for breaking into an Orange County pet store and getting away with three parrots. On Dec. 20, burglars broke into the Feed Barn Pet store in Capistrano Beach just after midnight. Capistrano (or Capo) Beach is a neighborhood in the city of Dana Point.
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
Mother, daughter dead after apartment fire in Downey
A mother and her daughter died after a large fire tore through a two-story apartment building in Downey Tuesday night. The fire was reported near the intersection of Tweedy Lane and Dinsdale Street around 10:45 p.m., according to the Downey Fire Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from both […]
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
NBC Los Angeles
Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville
About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday. The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore. Union Pacific crews are...
pethelpful.com
Scared California Shelter Dog Is So Sad She's Starting to Lose Hope
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @IloveRescue recently uploaded a video that is sure to break your heart. A beautiful dog named Marley who is approximately one-year-old needs to find a home immediately or she will be euthanized. She's located at the Riverside County Animal Control in Jurupa Valley, CA.
KTLA.com
Long Beach mayor declares state of emergency over homelessness
Following similar actions by the neighboring city of Los Angeles, the mayor of Long Beach has declared a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis. Newly elected mayor Rex Richardson requested the state of emergency as his first act in office. The decision, in part, comes in response to the...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
