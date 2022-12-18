Read full article on original website
2 Forsyth County Commissioners sworn into office
Two Forsyth County Commissioners were sworn into office Wednesday during a ceremony held at the Forsyth County Administration Building. Newly elected Forsyth County District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill was sworn in during a ceremony officiated by Forsyth County Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko. District 1 covers much of the northwestern portion of the county. Hill fills the post held by Molly Cooper who did not run for re-election.
Local first responders enjoy free, annual luncheon at Scott's Downtown
The popular fine-dining restaurant Scott’s Downtown continued its annual tradition of giving back on Wednesday by hosting the annual First Responder Luncheon. Scott Dixon has owned and operated his restaurant for 15 years, and seven years ago he started inviting first responders for this free luncheon. “We see so...
Sherry Dott Waldrip
Ms. Sherry Dott Waldrip, age 61, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Sherry was born July 15, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia and she was the daughter of the late Vertis Lamar Waldrip and Betty Jean (Lawson) Waldrip. Celebration of Life will be...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
NGMC Gainesville applies for Level 1 Trauma Certification
Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville submitted its application at the end of November to upgrade to a level one trauma center. The medical center has been designated as a level two trauma facility since 2013. The main changes begin with educating new doctors, nurses, surgeons and psychiatrists. Certification as a level one trauma center provides a major selling point in attracting medical industry professionals, allowing the medical center to focus on research and resident training.
Johnny Boyd Brown
Mr. Johnny Boyd Brown, age 72, of Forsyth County, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later and are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory of Mr. Johnny Brown or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral...
James Michael “Train” Clark
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of James Michael “Train” Clark, age 54 of Carlton, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mr. Clark was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Bobby R. Clark and Evelyn Mathis Clark Lilly of Turtletown, Tennessee. Mr. Clark was a Controller for Gold Kist Poultry for thirty years and was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast.
Marion Kay Smith Moon
Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.
Allan Jerome Juiffre
Allan Jerome Juiffre, age 82 of Toccoa, took the hand of his loving savior, Jesus Christ, and stepped into Heaven on December 21, 2022. He was born in Norwich, New York on August 15, 1940 to Tom and Irene Warren Juiffre. The family moved to South Burlington, VT, where Al attended public school. He did soapbox derby, played in the band, and enjoyed downhill skiing. He also attended Champlain College, and then began his lifelong career of managing department stores, from Maine to Florida. At the end of his career, he took pride in selling homes in Toccoa.
Unemployment rate declines in Gainesville, Northeast Georgia
Unemployment rates declined both in Gainesville and the Northeast Georgia area from October to November. In the latest report released Thursday morning by the Georgia Department of Labor, the rate in Gainesville went from 2.5 percent in October to 2.2 percent in November. In the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission, an area encompassing Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the rate declined from 2.7 percent to 2.4.
Sandy Springs residents: trespassing bow hunters killing, beheading deer
Sandy Springs residents say bow hunters are trespassing on their property killing deer and leaving decapitated carcasses...
Mary A. Gipson
Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Julius Harold Dickerson, Jr.
Julius Harold Dickerson Jr. “Jute” age 86, of Dillard, Georgia passed away on December 20, 2022. Jute was born the son of the late Julius Harold Dickerson Sr. and the late Louise Fowler Dickerson on May 28, 1936 in Clayton, Georgia. He was a graduate of Rabun County High School Class of 1954. In his professional life Jute worked as an engineer for Burlington Industries, Sangamo Weston, Rockwell International, Lockheed, and Siemens. He was involved in the aerospace industry as a fireman during the Atlas Rocket Tests at Cape Canaveral.
Tracy Cosbey Farmer
Tracy Cosbey Farmer, age 50 of Gainesville GA, passed away on Tuesday December 20, 2022 at the Emory University Hospital, Atlanta , GA. Tracy was born on August 9, 1972 to James Cosbey and Peggy Jean Farmer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Farmer. Left to cherish...
Wayne Deaton
Wayne Deaton, age 87, of Maysville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on December 14, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Mr. Ray and Francis Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a life-long salesman, member of the Masons and of the Methodist faith, he was married to his loving wife Judith Gifford Deaton for 38 years. They resided together in the Bell Acres Resort where they have made numerous friends.
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Hall County authorities release names of victims in double murder-suicide
The Hall County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning released the names of the three people who were found dead in Gainesville Wednesday morning in a suspected double murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry were identified as the two victims in the incident in...
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters
Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
