New York State

Angels News: LA Reportedly Tried to Sign Top Starting Pitcher on the Market

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
 4 days ago

They're proving that they are truly all in on winning next season.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed RHP Chris Bassitt last week to a three-year, $63 million deal. However, they weren’t the only team in on him. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels were among the teams interested in the All-Star starting pitcher before he signed with the Blue Jays.

"The Giants and Angels were on Chris Bassitt before he went to Toronto."

The Angels are clearly looking for another starting pitcher , and it’s nice to see they’re still going after the top guys on the market. Obviously, they weren’t able to land a deal with Bassitt, but this does confirm that we should expect to see them make a move for another starter ahead of next season.

Similar to when they made an offer to All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras , it’s nice to see the Angels putting their money where their mouth is.

Angels GM Perry Minasian has said the team could exceed the luxury tax in order to compete , and clearly, that’s a real possibility.

They still have a few good options in terms of starting pitchers on the market, so it’ll be interesting to see who they end up signing .

Halos Today

