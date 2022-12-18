Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma

This shows the reading of the votes onward to the end of the called Sullivan County school board meeting Monday evening, Dec. 19, 2022, when the board chose Chuck Carter as the next director of schools. Contract negotiations between Carter and board Chairman Randall Jones are to produce a proposal that the board will review for approval in January or February. Jones in the center did most of the talking, although member Mary Rouse and others also spoke. Of the seven board members, five voted for Carter, with Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voting for Davis.

