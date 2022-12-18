Unicoi County Schools partnering with ETSU to help students dealing with trauma

Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill students compete in Tennessee Battle of the Belt
Members of Science Hill High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club are once again participating in the statewide Battle of the Belt which helps to promote seat belt use among high schoolers. According to Johnson City Schools’ website, the goal of the Health Occupation Students of America...
Kingsport Times-News
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild toured around elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. The Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild visited around ten of Johnson City Schools’ elementary schools over the past two weeks....
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State closing for Winter Break
BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Jessie Wang named to Leadership Tennessee NEXT
An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.
ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission approves budgeting plans for Carter County Schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments during the final meeting of 2022. The unanimous approvals included a $13,448,908.36 approval of School Federal Projects that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the Budget Committee of the County Commission last week.
Kingsport Times-News
New Vision Youth brings Christmas caroling tradition back to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — It’s the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you’ve got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there’s nothing to it, right?
Kingsport Times-News
Free throw contest to be held at V.O. Dobbins
Time to test your free-throw skills with Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department. Whether it’s “nothing but net” or a dreaded airball, you’re bound to have an evening of fun at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex competing against your fellow ballers. The Kingsport Parks and Recreation...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County's school board chooses Chuck Carter for director; contract negotiations up next
This shows the reading of the votes onward to the end of the called Sullivan County school board meeting Monday evening, Dec. 19, 2022, when the board chose Chuck Carter as the next director of schools. Contract negotiations between Carter and board Chairman Randall Jones are to produce a proposal that the board will review for approval in January or February. Jones in the center did most of the talking, although member Mary Rouse and others also spoke. Of the seven board members, five voted for Carter, with Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voting for Davis.
Kingsport Times-News
Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold
With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
Kingsport Times-News
Cold play
Pickleball players braved cold temperatures Monday afternoon at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center courts in Kingsport. Some players sported gloves and winter hats. Others, warmed by moving around, shed their winter gear.
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County officials deny rezoning request for explosives company
JONESVILLE — The Lee County Planning Commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section. Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.
Kingsport Times-News
Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff's office says inmate adds three Aggravated Assault counts against a First responder
JONESBOROUGH –A man arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a first responder, on Monday picked up three additional counts of Aggravated Assault against a first responder while attempting to assault Washington County Detention Center officers, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Libbey, 32, of Athens, was in...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
Kingsport Times-News
WCSO arrests two in fentanyl, heroin operation
JONESBOROUGH – A month of work paid off when Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators made two arrests involving the sale of fentanyl and heroin, the WCSO said Thursday in a news release. Michael Sumner, 35, of Johnson City, and Robert Hipps, 35, of Johnson City, were apprehended Wednesday....
Comments / 0