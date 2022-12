It is with great sadness that the Houston Zoo announces the passing of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan. Rudi passed away on Tuesday, just a few days after the Zoo celebrated his 45th birthday. Rudi had advanced heart disease, which is a common problem in adult male orangutans. Up until the time of his death, it was very well managed with careful monitoring and medications in collaboration with the Great Ape Heart Project.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO