Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Understands The Appeal Of An Archer/Asher Love Relationship
Relationships are one of the many fulcrums in which the popular television series "Chicago Med" spins. Besides the often high-stakes medical emergencies that require intelligence, resourcefulness, and aplomb, the doctors and support staff of "Chicago Med" are usually at least amiable with each other. One cannot be fighting with co-workers all of the time when lives are on the line, right? Besides friendships, "Chicago Med" also has its share of romantic entanglements, with the relationships between April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) tying the knot in Season 8.
Chicago Med Will Welcome A New Doctor To Gaffney Medical Center In Its Season 8 Winter Premiere
"Chicago Med" is going through some growing pains as of late. Season 8 of the popular show has seen all manner of decisions and new faces, and it looks like this will continue when the show returns in January. Season 8 starts with a fire at the apartment building of Dr. Will Halstead (Will Gehlfuss). From there, audience members see several supply issues that result in at least one improvised uniform, paranoid patients, coworker marriages, figures from the past, arguments over treatment options, organ transplants, and even a brand-new operating room donated by a wealthy former patient.
Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Thinks That Dr. Asher And Will Halstead Could Rekindle Anytime
In the One Chicago universe, it's not unheard of for professional relationships to turn romantic. In fact, some might say it's a requirement. From "Chicago Fire" to "Chicago Med," there are plenty of instances where two co-workers realize they have feelings for one another and begin acting on them. Such...
Are Daniel Kyri And Miranda Rae Mayo From Chicago Fire Friends In Real Life?
Television and film co-stars don't always necessarily get along. History is littered with infamous examples of this, whether it be onscreen spouses Vivian Vance's and William Frawley's never-ending on-set feud during the production of "I Love Lucy" or Penny Marshall's and Cindy Williams's on-again, off-again friendship while making "Laverne & Shirley." As "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Catrall can tell you, sometimes that inability to get along can even benefit the onscreen chemistry between characters. But sometimes actors can become lifelong bosom chums on the set. Us Magazine reminds us that former co-stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox or Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans managed to become best friends while acting together.
Chicago Fire's Lauren German Said Returning For Season 2 Felt Like The First Day Of School
The large ensemble cast featured in "Chicago Fire" is one of the enduring reasons it is so successful. Following the lives of the fictional Chicago Firehouse 51 personnel, "Chicago Fire" was the first show in Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" universe. Currently in its 11th season with solid ratings (via The Hollywood Reporter), the NBC drama shows the heroism of firefighters and paramedics who risk their lives every day, while also shining a light on their personal lives, inner struggles, and relationships.
Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Details The Series' Unusual Writing Process
"Emily in Paris," the popular Netflix romantic comedy series, has just released its third season. Created by Darren Star, the series follows 20-something Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a Chicago-based aspiring marketing executive, who moves to Paris to work as a social media strategist for a French marketing firm called Savoir. While there, Emily struggles with the culture shock of living in a new country, as well as an unexpectedly harsh new boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). She also finds herself in the midst of a love triangle — after falling for her neighbor, a chef named Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily finds out that he is in a relationship with one of the only friends she has made in Paris, Camille (Camille Razat).
Seinfeld Writer Carol Leifer Lost A Special Souvenir From The Show In A Move
On occasion, in both TV series and film, inanimate objects or props could become as memorable as the performers themselves. Of course, most famously, there are Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," the volleyball, Wilson from "Castaway," or Walter White's infamous fedora hat from "Breaking Bad." Some of these props are not only iconic entertainment symbols for viewers but also for the actors and writers. Some stories of stolen props from the set are well-known, and the act now seems standard practice. The question is, what happens to all these stolen props after they are swiped?
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Who Plays Teonna Rainwater On 1923?
The Sunday night premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923," a prequel to the Paramount+ hit "Yellowstone" was, like its predecessor, filled with conflict, violence, and strong performances. "1923" stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton; Jacob serves as the Montana Commissioner of Agriculture and faces the challenge of mediating the conflict between Montana sheepherders and cattle ranchers, who are fighting over scarce land suitable for grazing. When not following the flocks and herds and the men who tend to them, "1923" focuses on the struggles of a young Native American girl, Teonna Rainwater, and her battles with the strict Irish Catholic nuns and priests who run the boarding school she attends.
April Bowlby Breaks Down The Nuances Between Her Comedy Work And Doom Patrol Role - Exclusive
Not all action stars can do comedy, and not all comedy stars can do action, but some actors can do it all. "Doom Patrol" actress April Bowlby is quite familiar with cross-genre acting, where she can throw out a comedic zinger or a stretchy punch with the same amount of ease. Before she became Rita Orr, Bowlby played Stacy Barrett on "Drop Dead Diva" and Kandi on "Two and a Half Men."
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Why Tara Chambler From The Walking Dead Looks So Familiar
There are endless characters on AMC's "The Walking Dead." There has to be because, in a world ravaged by zombies, people die every day. There's also always another group of survivors or a new leader with a different philosophy of how to stay alive in the post-apocalyptic world. Plenty of villains and victims to get attached to, in other words.
The New Gang Is All Alright In The Latest Trailer For That '90s Show
Though the iconic shag carpets will be phased out in the updated version of "That '70s Show," viewers will be introduced to a new kind of nostalgia when The Red and Kitty Show (sorry, "That '90s Show") premieres. Everyone's favorite '70s parents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) are returning a decade and a half after the final episode of "That '70s Show." And as fans find themselves in a whole different decade, so will the characters. The show will depict a new side to the well-known characters as well as introducing fans — and The Formans — to a new cast of characters.
1923 Fans Are Left Looking For Answers After Two Lives Are Left On The Line In The Premiere's Final Moments
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season premiere. The season premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923" introduced "Yellowstone" fans to a brand new generation of the Dutton family led by the family patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) — who is hell-bent on protecting the land that his brother, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) settled during the events of "1883."
Biggest Series Flops Of Legendary TV Creators
The history of television is littered with the corpses of failed series — programs that tanked due to low ratings, terrible content, schedule conflicts, or just plain old bad luck. Some of these failures have taken on second life as "how did this get made?" curios: Marvel's "Inhumans," "Viva Laughlin," "Pink Lady and Jeff," "Manimal," the ghastly reality series "The Swan," and "The Chevy Chase Show," for instance, all remembered for their spectacular flameouts and downfalls. The majority of TV flops, however, simply vanish from the public consciousness, remembered only by TV obsessives and a small but devoted cult of "bad TV" fans.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
HBO's Full Circle - What We Know So Far
HBO recently shared a first look at some of their upcoming returning and debuting original series, all set to arrive on the network in 2023 (via Twitter). Represented among these short snippets of shows were Season 4 of the critically acclaimed drama "Succession," Season 2 of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t," and Season 4 of "Barry" (Bill Hader's dramedy about an assassin turned amateur actor).
The Unfilmed Ark Warning Scene For Raiders Of The Lost Ark Is Quite Explanatory
After years of waiting, fans are just months away from taking one final trek with Hollywood's most unconventional archaeologist. Starring Harrison Ford once more in the leading role, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is due out during the very crowded summer of 2023, alongside genre beasts like "The Flash" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse." In the first trailer (released at Brazil's CCXP event), it's already clear that this swan song is going to take many cues from Indy's greatest hits — which may have some fans gearing up for a marathon of the original three films (or four, if you're a masochist).
Snowfall Season 6 - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. After more than five harrowing years, it's finally the end of the line for FX's "Snowfall." When the show first debuted in 2017, it offered an intriguing and gritty look at the criminal empire that dominated the 1980s Los Angeles cocaine epidemic — all from the perspective of an aspiring youth named Franklin Saint (Damson Idris). A lot has happened since then, with Franklin rising through the ranks and becoming a ruthless drug lord in his own right.
