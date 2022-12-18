Read full article on original website
bayoubeatnews.com
AAA Texas: Make sure your home is ready for the cold weather
With the season’s most frigid temperatures on the way, AAA Texas reminds homeowners and renters that preparing, and maintaining, your home for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs. Prolonged periods of below freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing and exterior features. Maintaining your property during cold strikes is essential to reduce your risk of winter damage.
