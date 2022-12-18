With the season’s most frigid temperatures on the way, AAA Texas reminds homeowners and renters that preparing, and maintaining, your home for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs. Prolonged periods of below freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing and exterior features. Maintaining your property during cold strikes is essential to reduce your risk of winter damage.

