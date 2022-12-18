This Styling Trick Will Help Your Plant Collection Grow Without Taking Up Space

Every plant parent needs to see this.

Perhaps the largest struggle every plant parent faces is space… for more plants.. And the plants they already have. Every single surface of the house has plants on it; coffee tables , windowsills, behind the kitchen sink, on the bookshelf, and dangling from the ceiling in rope baskets. If you are anything like me, you know the struggle of wanting more plants than your space allows for.

TikToker and plant mom @emlivingherbestlife has a genius styling hack that not only looks gorgeous but takes up dead space and allows for more plants to be added to your collection!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The large potted plants within the woman's space hold a lot of dirt and broken dead space at the bottom stem of the large plants. Instead of showing off the dirt, the woman plants small shallow rooting plants all around the bottom of the large pot, filling in all the dead space, and creating a visually pleasing design aesthetic !

She has a large fiddle leaf fig tree placed in a giant round pot, the stem of the fiddle leaf tree dive directly into the dirt and is quite small, making for lots of unused space. She plants many small creeping plants at the bottom of it and fills in all the unused space with aesthetic greenery.

Not only does this look good but the woman can now justify buying more plants! Sounds like a win-win to us.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.