CASPER, Wyo. — The Salvation Army has asked its bell ringers in the Casper area to stay home Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme cold in the area. “Currently, our staff is being sent home to assure their safety,” said Major Trish Simeroth at The Salvation Army Casper. “However, we will be here to serve those in need and on stand-by with Natrona County Emergency Management Services. We will continue to provide the many families with food, warm clothing, and toys for their children on Thursday, December 22 as a part of our Angel Tree assistance for Christmas.”

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO