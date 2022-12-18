ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weather data shows Casper area hitting new record lows

CASPER, Wyo. — Data continues to surface Thursday confirming anecdotal reports of cold weather in central Wyoming, and it appears as if record lows have been reached. According to historical data for the Casper area from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the lowest recorded temperature was minus 41 degrees. The record includes data from 1937 to 2022. Data from Thursday shows one location in Casper hitting minus 40, with the airport dropping to minus 42.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Salvation Army asks bell ringers to stay home until Christmas Eve as Casper hits minus 18 degrees; overnight low of minus 26 expected

CASPER, Wyo. — The Salvation Army has asked its bell ringers in the Casper area to stay home Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme cold in the area. “Currently, our staff is being sent home to assure their safety,” said Major Trish Simeroth at The Salvation Army Casper. “However, we will be here to serve those in need and on stand-by with Natrona County Emergency Management Services. We will continue to provide the many families with food, warm clothing, and toys for their children on Thursday, December 22 as a part of our Angel Tree assistance for Christmas.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold

CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy