oilcity.news
Casper to hit low near minus 23 degrees at 11 p.m. Thursday before warming trend; balmy Christmas high of 38 degrees expected
CASPER, Wyo. — While the Casper airport may have hit an all-time record low of minus 42 degrees early Thursday, and temperatures could dip as low as minus 23 degrees around 11 p.m. Thursday, the area can expect a warming trend heading into Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
oilcity.news
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
oilcity.news
Weather data shows Casper area hitting new record lows
CASPER, Wyo. — Data continues to surface Thursday confirming anecdotal reports of cold weather in central Wyoming, and it appears as if record lows have been reached. According to historical data for the Casper area from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the lowest recorded temperature was minus 41 degrees. The record includes data from 1937 to 2022. Data from Thursday shows one location in Casper hitting minus 40, with the airport dropping to minus 42.
oilcity.news
Hogadon monitoring forecast, will close if Arctic cold front brings unsafe conditions to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin management has yet to decide whether the ski area will be open or closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, the City of Casper said in a press release Tuesday. With some dangerously low temperatures and high winds possible on Casper Mountain, Hogadon...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
oilcity.news
100% chance of snow Wednesday in Casper before overnight low of minus 26 degrees; high of minus 12 degrees Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Some snow and very cold temperatures are on the way to Casper ahead of Christmas. Casper has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Wednesday is forecast near 28 degrees,...
capcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYDOT Records 64 mph Wind Gust in Casper Near McKinley Street, WYO 258 CLOSED
A Facebook post from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2. read:. WYO 258 south Casper closed to light and high profile vehicles. Our weather station near the McKinley Street intersection recently recorded a wind gust of 64 mph. I-25 Douglas to Cheyenne also closed to light and high...
oilcity.news
All interstates, most highways reopen across Wyoming; black ice conditions persist
CASPER, Wyo. — All three interstates that cross through Wyoming have been reopened to all traffic on Thursday afternoon after facing various closures Wednesday and into Thursday due to winter conditions. I-80 was the last interstate to have closures in effect, but those have all been lifted, according to...
oilcity.news
With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
capcity.news
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
oilcity.news
Salvation Army asks bell ringers to stay home until Christmas Eve as Casper hits minus 18 degrees; overnight low of minus 26 expected
CASPER, Wyo. — The Salvation Army has asked its bell ringers in the Casper area to stay home Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme cold in the area. “Currently, our staff is being sent home to assure their safety,” said Major Trish Simeroth at The Salvation Army Casper. “However, we will be here to serve those in need and on stand-by with Natrona County Emergency Management Services. We will continue to provide the many families with food, warm clothing, and toys for their children on Thursday, December 22 as a part of our Angel Tree assistance for Christmas.”
oilcity.news
Release: Wyo Rescue Mission says beds are plentiful as bitter cold moves through Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper is preparing for a possible influx of need ahead of dangerously cold weather this week. According to a release, as of Tuesday the mission is serving 145 people and says it has room for “plenty more.”. “While most of...
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
