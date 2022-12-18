An updated literature review provided data to assist with the revisioning of quality measures in in clinical practice for adults with obstructive sleep apnea. Findings from an updated literature review identified 10 quality measure outcomes for clinical care in adult patients with obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) that were approved for publication and implementation by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).1 The revised quality measures capture performance data and encourage continuous improvement in outcomes associated with diagnosing and managing OSA in the adult population.

