Tennessee State

Digital Interventions and Wearable Devices for Preventative Care in MS: Michelle Chen, PhD

The neuropsychologist at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, spoke about the different types of nonpharmacological digital interventions for multiple sclerosis. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “I think [about] preclinical stages in terms of prevention with cognitive decline because in MS, a lot of it is...
Revised Quality Measures Improve Outcomes in Care for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

An updated literature review provided data to assist with the revisioning of quality measures in in clinical practice for adults with obstructive sleep apnea. Findings from an updated literature review identified 10 quality measure outcomes for clinical care in adult patients with obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) that were approved for publication and implementation by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).1 The revised quality measures capture performance data and encourage continuous improvement in outcomes associated with diagnosing and managing OSA in the adult population.
Tempering Expectations on High-Clearance Anti-Amyloid Immunotherapies in Alzheimer Disease: Nicolas Villain, MD

The cognitive and behavioral neurology fellow at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, France, provided background on a study presented at CTAD 2022 assessing the efficacy of prominent, up-and-coming anti-amyloid therapies. [WATCH TIME: 7 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 7 minutes. "Yes, it [anti-amyloid therapies] work. It’s not just noise, and...
Understanding the Goals of TSC Steps and Use of Sirolimus: Darcy Krueger, MD, PhD

The director of the Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic at Cincinnati Children’s provided background on the idea of TSC Steps, a trial designed to assess whether early intervention with sirolimus could significant impact disease course of tuberous sclerosis complex. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "In tuberous sclerosis, we...
NeurologyLive® Year in Review 2022: Top Dementia Expert Interviews

These were the most-watched interviews with experts in dementia that we conducted in 2022, brought to you as part of NeurologyLive®'s Year in Review. In 2022, the NeurologyLive® team spoke with hundreds of people and posted hundreds of hours of interview clips. The staff spoke with neurologists, investigators, advanced practice providers, physical therapists, advocates, patients, pharmacists, and industry experts—anyone involved in the process of delivering clinical care.
NeuroVoices: Miia Kivipelto, MD, PhD, on Using Multidomain Interventions to Prevent Cognitive Decline

The professor of clinical geriatric epidemiology at Karolinska Institutet provided perspective on the FINGERS trial, the first study to show it is possible to prevent cognitive decline using a multidomain lifestyle intervention. In recent years, there has been an accumulating amount of evidence to suggest that there are several potentially...
Initiating Discussions About Chronic Migraine and the Next Steps: Dolores Santamaria, MD

The director of the Headache Center at Allegheny Health Network provided perspective on the process of identifying a patient with chronic migraine and initiating a proper treatment plan. [WATCH TIME: 7 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 7 minutes. "For some patients, when I ask, ‘why are you here,’ they say headache evolution,...
Understanding the Safety Profile of ALZ-801 in High-Risk Alzheimer Disease: Susan Abushakra, MD

The chief medical officer of Alzheon detailed the phase 2 safety findings of ALZ-801, and the lack of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities observed. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. "Out of 84 patients, 75 have completed imaging at 1 year, and most of them are now a year and a half into treatment. So far, not a single case of ARIA-E. The safety profile remains very consistent with all prior data."
Significant Differences in Perception of Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

Clinician perceived cognitive performance was significantly predicted by multiple factors, including cognitive scores, physical disability, age, and depression. Using a multi-domain, validated computerized test battery, results from a recently published study suggest that patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and their clinicians significantly differ in their perceptions of the patient’s cognitive impairment (CI), and that the factors driving these perceptions vary.

