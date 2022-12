THE ANNUAL AUSTIN GRIMES MEMORIAL YOUTH SQUIRREL HUNT WILL BE HELD ON JANUARY 21ST AT THE WAYNESBORO CHURCH OF CHRIST. THIS HUNT IS OPEN TO KIDS FROM AGES 6 – 17. THE EVENT KICKS OFF AT 6:00 A.M. WITH BREAKFAST BEING SERVED FOR ALL PARTICIPANTS. HUNTERS WILL THEN BE PAIRED WITH DOG HANDLERS AND SAFETY OFFICERS BEFORE TRAVELING TO THE PREDETERMINED HUNTING LOCATIONS FOR A MORNING OF SQUIRREL HUNTING WITH DOGS. LUNCH WILL BE SERVED AT 11:00 AND A FEW PRIZES WILL BE GIVEN AWAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE HUNT PLEASE CONTACT WILDLIFE OFFICER BRANDON TAYLOR AT 931-881-8242. ALL PARTICIPANTS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE THE APPROPRIATE LICENSES AND HUNTER EDUCATION. EACH HUNTER WILL NEED TO BRING AN APPROPRIATE FIREARM AND AMMUNITION.

WAYNESBORO, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO