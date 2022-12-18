A police officer’s bodycam picked up a high-pitched sound that could have been a scream on the night four University of Idaho college students were slaughtered in their beds. The sound was recorded at 3:12 am on Nov. 13, by a Moscow, Idaho cop responding to an incident unrelated to the murders but also near the university campus, the Daily Mail reported Saturday. The sound was heard around the time the students were killed, and while some think it was a scream, others speculated it could also be the squeal of car tires pulling away. So far, the police have not made much...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO