Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
WNYT
Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation
Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
WRGB
Three sentenced for role in shooting death of 22-year-old woman back in 2017
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Back on Oct. 2, 2017, Pittsfield Police responded to a report of gun shots in the area of Dewey Avenue. Authorities found 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones sitting in a parked car with a bullet wound to her head. Jones was taken flown to a Springfield hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
WRGB
Man arraigned for shooting inside Schenectady bar
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) - The suspect charged with the deadly July 1st 2022 shooting inside the "Vibez Bar and Lounge" on State Street in Schenectady has now been arraigned. 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He appeared in Schenectady County Court on December 19, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge remanded him back behind bars without bail.
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
WRGB
Months after a violent shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, has progress been made?
Bishop Avery Comethier is one of many people trying to bring about change in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood,. Through the work of pastors on patrol, a group of local pastors who patrol the nearby communities. Comethier tells me the key to the success of their mission is members of the community, especially the youth seeing ordinary people like him who care about them "
WRGB
Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession
STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
WNYT
Search underway for missing man in Colonie
The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
WRGB
Kids too young to be charged in Hudson assault, police say
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in the city of Hudson -- wrapping up a two-month long investigation -- into a 64 year old man's report that he was attacked by a group of kids. Officers say the man attempted to walk past them at the intersection of Second Street and Warren Street back on October 14th, but the kids allegedly blocked his way before punching and kicking him.
5 Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught With Fentanyl In Region: Police
Five people are facing charges after being caught with stolen catalytic converters and illegal narcotics after a traffic stop, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, around 5 p.m. police in Columbia County pulled over a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria in Canaan that matched the description of a vehic…
WRGB
Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
WRGB
Twice convicted felon sentenced after showing off weapon on Facebook Live
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man who has two prior felony convictions and was not allowed to legally own a weapon was sentenced to prison on December 20th. 41-year-old Thomas Hendricks Jr was sentenced to 46 months in prison. As part of a guilty plea, Hendricks admitted that...
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
WRGB
Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work
CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
Comments / 0