Wynantskill, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYT

Weekend Queensbury fire under investigation

Fire crews were battling a large fire in Queensbury this past weekend. The fire broke out on Juniper Drive early Sunday morning. A viewer sent NewsChannel 13 some photos. We have calls out to our sources, and will bring you updates as we get it on WNYT.com and our later newscasts.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man arraigned for shooting inside Schenectady bar

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) - The suspect charged with the deadly July 1st 2022 shooting inside the "Vibez Bar and Lounge" on State Street in Schenectady has now been arraigned. 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He appeared in Schenectady County Court on December 19, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge remanded him back behind bars without bail.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Months after a violent shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, has progress been made?

Bishop Avery Comethier is one of many people trying to bring about change in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood,. Through the work of pastors on patrol, a group of local pastors who patrol the nearby communities. Comethier tells me the key to the success of their mission is members of the community, especially the youth seeing ordinary people like him who care about them "
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession

STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
STILLWATER, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing man in Colonie

The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Kids too young to be charged in Hudson assault, police say

HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in the city of Hudson -- wrapping up a two-month long investigation -- into a 64 year old man's report that he was attacked by a group of kids. Officers say the man attempted to walk past them at the intersection of Second Street and Warren Street back on October 14th, but the kids allegedly blocked his way before punching and kicking him.
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work

CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
CAMBRIDGE, NY

