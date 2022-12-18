The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… It’s the Small Choices That Matter!

Read full article on original website
REWIND: After Circuitous Career Path, Aubrey Voboril Ready to Make Her Mark as a Head Coach
This feature story originally appeared in December 2021 on Extra Inning Softball. Spend ten minutes with Aubrey Voboril and her passion for the game of softball will make itself unmistakably clear. Voboril’s career has been a topsy-turvy one at times, filled with injuries and unexpected changes. As of this summer,...
Getting To Know: Intensity 18U-KOD’s Juliana Pall (Dec. 22, 2022)
Why Intensity? I think what’s so special about Intensity is how Coach Brittany (O’Donnell) and Coach Kevin (O’Donnell) both treat you like their own. They saw potential in me and poured everything to help me reach it. The growth in their players is limitless and you have the opportunity to work along with some of the best coaches and players in the country. The competition the organization creates makes you become the best version of yourself in all aspects of life, not just softball.
Big West to Host Softball Conference Tournament Beginning in 2025
Beginning with the 2025 college softball season, the Big West Conference will host a conference tournament. Officially ratified by the Big West Board of Directors earlier this month, the move makes the conference the 32nd and final league to implement a conference softball tournament. The Big West has never sponsored a conference softball tournament in the league’s history.
Jake Schumann Named Ferris State Head Coach
Division II Ferris State named Jake Schumann as their new head coach on Wednesday, December 21st. The Bulldogs’ head coaching position had been open since Kristin Janes’ resignation in September after five years as head coach. Schumann is a former Division 1 head coach, previously leading the programs...
The Story of “The League”… And Why It’s Not Just Another College Softball Summer Event
Louis C. Simon, the creator of the Game Ready softball series and an entertainment industry veteran, started The League, a non-profit organizational collegiate softball summer league, in 2021 and continues to grow as it is entering its third season in Southern California. Lou’s daughter, Madison, plays at Oregon State and...
The Last Inning (Dec. 22, 2022): Spotlighting Kentucky-Bound Sydney Langdon, SoftballFest, Future Star, Latest Verbals, ‘My Hero’ & Namor
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Infielder KK Herring… From Champ Kart to Coastal Carolina!
One of the best parts of what we do at Extra Inning Softball is watch the amazing journeys of young softball players who grow, mature and realize their dreams. Take Caylin (“KK”) Herring, for example. Three years ago, we did a spotlight on her when she was flying...
