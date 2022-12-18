The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… It’s the Small Choices That Matter!

Why Intensity? I think what’s so special about Intensity is how Coach Brittany (O’Donnell) and Coach Kevin (O’Donnell) both treat you like their own. They saw potential in me and poured everything to help me reach it. The growth in their players is limitless and you have the opportunity to work along with some of the best coaches and players in the country. The competition the organization creates makes you become the best version of yourself in all aspects of life, not just softball.

WESTAMPTON, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO