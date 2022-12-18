Read full article on original website
Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson Paul Tyson Transfers to Clemson
Alabama and Bear Bryant. Few college football head coaches have risen to the legendary status that coach Paul "Bear" Bryant reached as he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national championships and changed Alabama football forever. And while other Alabama QBs such as Bryce Young, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa may have felt the pressure of playing in Tuscaloosa, none of them could hold a candle to the impossible task of Paul Tyson -- the great-grandson of Bear Bryant -- who was recruited by Nick Saban to carry his great-grandfather's football team.
The Dip Behind the Drip: The True Story of How Sauce Gardner Got His Nickname
When he's off the field, Ahmad Gardner is a reserved kid who admits he's never smoked or drank alcohol. When he's on the field, he's Sauce Gardner: the flashy, confident cornerback who wears a chain bearing his nickname, helped turn the Cincinnati Bearcats into a top ranking powerhouse College Football Playoff team out of the AAC and is now hoping to bring the New York Jets back to the top of the AFC standings.
Robert Saleh's Wife Sanaa Stays Out of the Spotlight for a Very Good Reason
When Robert Saleh came to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take over as Head Coach of the New York Jets, the NFL franchise was in a deep hole with no clear way out. The Dearborn, Michigan, native was coming off a successful run as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers and the timing couldn't have been more right for the Lebanese-American coach. Still, there was one person he had to clear his decision with. Robert Saleh needed his wife's permission, and Sanaa Saleh was ready for the journey.
NFL Power Rankings: The Late-Season Playoff Push Begins as January Inches Closer
There are only three weeks remaining in the regular season as the playoff picture is getting clearer as the weeks go on and NFL power rankings shift. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have clinched playoff berths, but are still battling it out for the NFC East division crown. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings have clinched not only a playoff berth, but do have their division titles. On the other side of the league in the AFC, both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have clinched playoff spots, with the Chiefs also clinching their division. Heading into Week 16, there are several simple playoff-clinching scenarios in play:
Franco Harris, Author of 'Immaculate Reception,' Dies at 72
Franco Harris authored the greatest "Where were you when" play in football history. Trailing 7-6 to the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a fourth-and-10 with 22 seconds remaining. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw dropped back to pass, evaded some Raider defenders and fired down the middle to running back John Fuqua. Fuqua was crushed by Raiders safety Jack Tatum, but the ball stayed alive. Franco, a fullback who was trailing the play like a good basketball player would in transition, snatched the ball from his shoestrings and went all the way to the house.
Deion Sanders' Contract Shows Colorado Coughed Up Serious Cash
Of any head coach in college football, no name has more helium than Deion Sanders right now. Coach Prime proved his worth on the gridiron and on the recruiting trail at Jackson State, which is why Colorado felt comfortable naming him the program's next head coach. Sanders already has Travis...
The Biggest Disappointment of 2022: Jimbo Fisher
The Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2022 college football season as the No. 6 team in the country. Head coach Jimbo Fisher was fresh off reeling in the highest-ranked recruiting class of all time. Desmond Howard had them in his preseason College Football Playoff. There was real belief that the Aggies could beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide for a second straight year.
Ho, Ho, HOmaha!: Peyton Manning's Cameo in 'The Santa Clauses' is Holiday Hilarity
Is there anything Peyton Manning can't do? Hosting the "Manningcast" with his brother Eli Manning? Check. Make us laugh our faces off on "Saturday Night Live"? You bet. How about helping NFL hopefuls up their draft prospects? Absolutely. And in the latest Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," Peyton Manning gets the seal of approval from the Big Man at the North Pole.
