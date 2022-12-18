There are only three weeks remaining in the regular season as the playoff picture is getting clearer as the weeks go on and NFL power rankings shift. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have clinched playoff berths, but are still battling it out for the NFC East division crown. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings have clinched not only a playoff berth, but do have their division titles. On the other side of the league in the AFC, both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have clinched playoff spots, with the Chiefs also clinching their division. Heading into Week 16, there are several simple playoff-clinching scenarios in play:

