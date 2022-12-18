ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30

NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
NEVADA, IA
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
DES MOINES, IA
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm

A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
STILLWATER, OK
Second driver in deadly Des Moines street racing crash arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested. Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Person Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound At Des Moines Park

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a person was found shot to death today (Monday) at a park on the city's south side. First responders found the body at McRae Park in the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18 p.m. Des Moines Police Department detectives are...
DES MOINES, IA
Driver racing on city street in Iowa hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.The collisions happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines, where police said a car and an SUV were racing. The car crossed the median, first striking the vehicle carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The racing car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.The driver who was racing was also injured.All those injured were taken to Des Moines hospitals. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been released, and the others who were injured are expected to recover.Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.After the crash, the racing SUV left the area. Police were asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle.
DES MOINES, IA
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA

