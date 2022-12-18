Read full article on original website
Wrestling (NLI) Signed at Sheridan High School / Cowboy Hoops v ST.Mary’s Tonight / Broncos at Rams Christmas Day
SHS WRESTLING NLI – Kolten Powers has signed his letter of intent (LOI) to wrestle at. Montana State Northern, located in Havre. He is last year’s 4A 120 lbs. state runner-up, and placed 4th in the 113. lbs. weight class amongst juniors, at the National High School Athletic.
Another NLI for a Sheridan High School Senior / Cowboy Hoops Back on the Court Wednesday night / Broncs at Rams Christmas
LADY BRONC NLI – Sheridan Lady Bronc Nora Butler has signed her letter of intent, to join the track and field team at South Dakota state university. Earlier this year she placed 6th in the shot put and 7th in the discus at the outdoor state track and field meet, she says she chose SDSU because it has the two things that she’s looking for in a university.
Kolten Powers Of Sheridan HS Signs LOI To Wrestle At Montana State Northern
Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Reata Cook Gets A Preview Of Miss Rodeo America Competition
A Sheridan County Rodeo Queen who will represent Wyoming next year, recently got a taste of what she will experience when tries to win a bigger crown. Reata Cook, who is the 2023 Miss Rodeo Wyoming, was in Las Vegas earlier this month at the National Finals Rodeo, to watch her predecessor compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2023.
Sheridan County And Sheridan County School District 2 Could Join SEEDA
The Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority could soon have more members. At the recent SEEDA Strategic Planning Meeting, representatives from both Sheridan County and Sheridan County School District 2 expressed interest in wanting to become partner-entity members. School District 2 used to be a partner-entity with SEEDA then left.
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected for Sheridan County
Temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously low this week in Sheridan County and the surrounding region. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arctic cold front has brought frigid air to northeast Wyoming. Shawn Palmquist is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings and he says that we can expect temperatures to be dangerously low for most of the week.
Sheridan Courthouse to Close Early Wednesday
Due to the hazardous weather conditions the Sheridan County Courthouse will be closing today, Wednesday, December 21 at 1 p.m. and Reopening Thursday, December 22 at noon. This is for the safety of the public and to allow our county employees to get home safely. For questions contact the Sheridan...
Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
County Courthouse and Sheridan County libraries will close at 1 p.m. due to severe weather
Due to the hazardous weather conditions, the Sheridan County Courthouse will be closing today, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 21, and reopening 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. SC reports this closure is to ensure the safety of the public and to allow our county employees to get home safely. All...
CHAPS Tournament of Knights contracts with new troupe
Founded in 2003 and originally an Adaptive Riding Program to serve children and adults with special needs, CHAPS has grown in the services and special needs they treat. CHAPS now offers Adaptive Carriage Driving, Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Learning. They also expanded to serve veterans from care facilities and at-risk youth from Sheridan School District #2.
Commissioner Cram Thanked for Service to Sheridan County
Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram attended his last meeting with the commission on Tuesday morning, and the rest of the commission recognized him and thanked him for his 18 years of service to the county. Chairman Lonnie Wright presented Cram with some gifts from the commission, and Nick Siddle, representing...
BNF seeks public comment on Pole Creek Vegetation Management project
Bighorn National Forest planners are seeking comments on the proposed action for the Pole Creek Vegetation Management project. The Pole Creek project area is in the southeast corner of the Bighorn National Forest and is administered by the Powder River Ranger District. The purpose of this project is to use various forest management practices to improve the health and productivity of forests, grasslands and watersheds, achieve a more balanced mix of forest habitat diversity, and address the escalating risk of wildfire that threatens communities around the Bighorn National Forest.
Bush, Marshall, Meyer and Meyer at the WYO for one night only
American musicians Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join with George Meyer for a special collaboration beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28 at the WYO. According to the WYO, Bush and Marshall are mandolin virtuosos rooted in bluegrass. The Meyers (Edgar on acoustic bass and his son, George, on violin) come from the classical world. Together, they make acoustic music that can only be categorized as “amazing.”
City Hall to close at 1 p.m., Dec 21, due to weather
Due to the hazardous weather conditions, Sheridan City Hall will be closing today, Wednesday Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. and reopening Thursday Dec. 22, at 12 p.m. The City wishes to ensure all city employees arrive home safely. City snow crews will be maintaining Priority 1 streets to allow access...
Taking Care of Livestock and Ranch Animals in the Cold
In the Sheridan area, many people raise cattle for profit, and have horses for ranch work or for pleasure riding. Here are some tips for keeping livestock and ranch animals healthy during the extreme cold that that recently blew into the area. Dr. Sarah Schreiber of Moxey Schreiber Veterinarian Hosptial...
Sheridan County Offering Warming Shelter During Dangerous Cold
Sheridan County will be offering a warming shelter if needed from now through Friday, December 23, due to the life-threatening cold weather. According to a release from Sheridan County Emergency Management, anyone who needs or knows someone who needs someplace warm to shelter or is unable to heat their home is encouraged to contact the Sheridan Police Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 anytime day or night.
Helping Wildlife in Winter
When the temperature drops and the snow piles up in drifts and covers the grass and brushes in the hills, people began to wonder, will the wildlife survive okay?. Although one might be tempted to put out feed for deer in the winter months, it is not recommended and even unlawful with the Sheridan city limits.
SPD advises caution
Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska, and Captain Tom Ringley recommended staying indoors and off the roads during the hazardous weather conditions. Ringley suggested remaining inside and out of the cold unless absolutely necessary during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. The SPD Captain also advised the public to allow more experienced drivers behind the wheel during the course of the extreme weather conditions, citing safety concerns for the general public and his officers.
Start-Up Challenge winners making strides
Winners of the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, Megan Welles, creator of HorseWell and Louisa Crosby, founder of Gannett Health, are already making strides in their businesses only a little more than a month after the challenge. As winners, Crosby and Welles each received a $5,000 cash award and are eligible...
Emergency Management Issues Dangerous Cold Weather Warning
Extremely low temperatures with dangerous wind chills forecast for Sheridan County and the surrounding area has prompted Sheridan County Emergency Management to issue a warning to residents. The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting an arctic cold weather outbreak in Sheridan County from Tuesday, December 20 through Saturday, December...
