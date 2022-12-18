ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 7

Bridget Duke Adkins
4d ago

Should be made to pay every penny back and NO early prison release! They have the payback monies bc federal government gave it to them.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down

ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian […]
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64

A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy