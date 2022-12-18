Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Xavier McKinney won’t return, Adoree’ Jackson unlikely for Giants-Vikings Week 16 game
It does not sounds like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson or safety Xavier McKinney will be returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, who has not played since fracturing fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident, will once again not practice this week. McKinney will miss his seventh consecutive game.
Big Blue View
How much would you pay to keep Daniel Jones as Giants’ quarterback?
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a market value of three years, $76.61 million entering this offseason, according to Spotrac. That is roughly $25.5 million per year. At that price, Jones would be the 14th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value. Would you pay...
Big Blue View
Richie James has rediscovered love for football, regained key role with Giants
New York Giants wide receiver/ punt returner Richie James understands the ups and downs of both an NFL season, and by extension an NFL career. James has been up, down, and is now up again for the 2022 Giants. Sort of how things have gone for the 27-year-old since he was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Big Blue View
Giants’ Andrew Thomas not sweating Pro Bowl snub
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas does not appear to be losing sleep over his Pro Bowl snub. “I think anyone that plays this game – they’re competitive and you want to receive accolades for it for what you do on the field,” Thomas said on Thursday. “I don’t control that; all I control is what I do on the field. Just continue to get better. Got a lot of football left so, I look forward to that.”
Big Blue View
Anatomy of Giants’ 18-play, 97-yard drive
The New York Giants manufactured an early 18-play, 97-yard drive that ended in their only offensive touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 10 passes, including a third-and-9 and a fourth-and-9 from the Washington 35-yard line. It was arguably the most impressive drive of the...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/22: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, Wink’s wisdom, more headlines
Thibodeaux: Pressuring quarterbacks key for defense. The game this Saturday in Minnesota features two players honored for their performances last week—the Giant’s outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins were named NFC Players of the Week for their sides of the ball. Thibodeaux sees a key...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/21: Daniel Jones, Tae Crowder, more headlines
Since second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari returned to the lineup three games ago, the Giants are second in the league in sacks with 12, an average of 4.0 per game. They are also second in the NFL in sack percentage at 10.62. Ojulari had a team rookie record (I know,...
Big Blue View
Some thoughts on Beorn 1900's mock yesterday and more
I'd like to say that for the most part I love his picks in the first scenario without the tornado of trades in #2. But while OCyrus would be great, I would be shooting for Schmitz at Center. For me, Hyatt is a bit smaller than they need, I would be much happier with Hutchinson (Big Body- Big Performer) Of course my #1 pick if available and he won't be on the board when the Giants pick would be Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/20: The Giants have made themselves relevant again
Per FiveThirtyEight, the 8-5-1 Giants’ odds of reaching the playoffs increased from 52 percent to 87 percent with their thrilling victory. ESPN Analytics put the Giants’ chance of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016 at 90 percent. The Giants can, in fact, clinch a playoff...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Tae Crowder cut, audio from Daniel Jones, Ben Bredeson
Lots of goodies for New York Giants fans on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. 0:55 — Ed reacts to the release of linebacker Tae Crowder. 5:00 — Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson still sidelined. 9:25 — Thoughts on guard Ben Bredeson, and some...
Big Blue View
Tae Crowder signing to Giants practice squad, per report
Tae Crowder, waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday, is reportedly re-signing with the team as a member of the practice squad. That is a bit of an interesting twist for the third-year player, taken by the Giants as the final player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder...
Big Blue View
Jaguars at Jets: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The top two selections from the 2021 draft will face off tonight on Thursday Night Football, as both try to salvage their teams’ dwindling playoff chances. With the New York Jets’ season spiraling out of control, they will likely need to win out to lock up a playoff spot. The suddenly impressive Jacksonville Jaguars are just one game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South standings.
Big Blue View
5 plays that show why Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL
The New York Giants have the unfortunate task of trying to defend Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 16. The third-year wide receiver out of LSU leads the NFL in receptions (111), targets (158), yards (1,623), and explosive plays of 20 yards or more (26). Jefferson is...
Big Blue View
Which offense would you rather have?
I am going to attack the DJ question from a bit of a different angle. I had a discussion with Weejer and Robb about who is the better QB and the 5 I took from a post were: Carr, Dak, Cousins, Tannehill, Goff and obviously DJ. Now, this exercise is not to decide who is the best of the group necessarily but rather to look at the surrounding cast of these, switch out the QB and decide which offense you would rather have. So I suppose it goes to surrounding cast. I used this year's current depth charts (I didn't use Gollady but rather James for the Giants) according to each teams website. Now, the debate is also based on years past. We know who the Giants have had and for the most part we know who the other guys have had around them in the past so here we go. Rank the following offenses:
Big Blue View
Leonard Williams: ‘Even though we say it wasn’t a playoff game it definitely felt like one’
The New York Giants Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders was one of the biggest games in recent memory for the Giants. The two teams were tied with identical records, and somehow both teams were meeting a week before Christmas with the playoffs (potentially) on the line. The winner of that game would gain control of their destiny and likely punch their ticket to the post season. While the Giants tried to downplay the significance of that game, it clearly wasn’t lost on the defense.
Big Blue View
Giants look reasonably healthy heading into Week 16 game vs. Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) will not play for the New York Giants on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. Neither has played in several weeks, with Jackson out since being injured Week 11 and Lemieux having played in only one game, also Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions.
Big Blue View
NFL picks, predictions, Week 16: Can Giants upset Minnesota Vikings?
Can the New York Giants, +180 on the money line per DraftKings Sportsbook, go into U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon and upset the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings. A victory would virtually assuring themselves of a spot in the NFC playoffs? Let’s see what the Big Blue View staff thinks in the Week 16 NFL picks and predictions.
Big Blue View
The Minnesota Vikings are 11-3, but are they really that good?
How good are the Minnesota Vikings? Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman takes on that and more in this week’s ‘5 questions’ segment as the New York Giants prep to face those Vikings on Saturday. Ed: The Vikings have a point differential of only +2,...
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: Giants waive LB Tae Crowder
The New York Giants have waived linebacker Tae Crowder. The moves comes as both something of a surprise and not terribly surprising at all. Crowder has been a consistent presence — and even a starter — for the Giants since being selected as the 255 pick, or “Mr. Irrelevant”, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder stepped in as the defense’s starting MIKE linebacker when Blake Martinez went down with a torn ACL in 2021. He has flashed in his time with the Giants, as recently as this season against Green Bay.
