Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin's holiday recipes

CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana to see lowest gasoline use tax in months

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana drivers saw the highest December gasoline use tax on record, they will see some relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for January. The calculation shows the rate starting January 1 will be 19.9 cents, down from 23.3 cents in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
consistentlycurious.com

3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis

Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. For the dogs in the program, playtime is also paired with practice. In one scenario, for example, the dogs search for a gun in the grass. “It’d take 10, 15,...
INDIANA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WHAS 11

Timing out the best forecast for driving ahead of holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather is impacting several states, and with holiday celebrations happening, knowing when to travel is essential. If you plan to travel across the Midwest from Kentuckiana, make sure you take note of the snow that will develop and march into the southern Great Lakes states and I-65 corridor into Indianapolis Thursday evening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenwood police on mall shooting investigation

More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Show us your winter storm photos

INDIANAPOLIS — After the winter storm makes its way through central Indiana, we want to see the aftermath where you live. Fill out the survey below to share your photos with us. Make sure to sign the release that is linked in the survey. If you forget, we will send you an email.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Local EMAs preparing for blizzard like storm to hit central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana emergency management agencies are preparing for potential blizzard-like conditions and what to do when the hits. “We’re telling everybody, don’t take it lightly,” said Dennis Ratekin, the EMA Director in Shelby County. Ratekin is urging everyone in Shelby County to prepare...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas

Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20

Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. A winter storm headed in on
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m.,...
KOKOMO, IN
travelnowsmart.com

Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023

These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD finds man missing from Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday from Indy’s east side. Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road. Police say Standeford is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

