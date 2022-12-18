Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin's holiday recipes
CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin’s …. CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. Top Scams of 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana to see lowest gasoline use tax in months
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana drivers saw the highest December gasoline use tax on record, they will see some relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for January. The calculation shows the rate starting January 1 will be 19.9 cents, down from 23.3 cents in December.
consistentlycurious.com
3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis
Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. For the dogs in the program, playtime is also paired with practice. In one scenario, for example, the dogs search for a gun in the grass. “It’d take 10, 15,...
Central Indiana counties opening up warming stations for those in need
As extreme cold weather reaches central Indiana this week, several counties are opening locations as warming stations for those without a source of heat from the temperatures.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WISH-TV
Winter storm watches in Indiana: flash freeze, 2-8+ inches of snow, dangerous frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous wind chill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says. Parts of Indiana could see a “flash freeze” and from 2-8 inches of snow or more. On Tuesday afternoon,...
WHAS 11
Timing out the best forecast for driving ahead of holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather is impacting several states, and with holiday celebrations happening, knowing when to travel is essential. If you plan to travel across the Midwest from Kentuckiana, make sure you take note of the snow that will develop and march into the southern Great Lakes states and I-65 corridor into Indianapolis Thursday evening.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police on mall shooting investigation
More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. Top Scams of 2022. CBS4 This Morning takes...
cbs4indy.com
Show us your winter storm photos
INDIANAPOLIS — After the winter storm makes its way through central Indiana, we want to see the aftermath where you live. Fill out the survey below to share your photos with us. Make sure to sign the release that is linked in the survey. If you forget, we will send you an email.
cbs4indy.com
Local EMAs preparing for blizzard like storm to hit central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana emergency management agencies are preparing for potential blizzard-like conditions and what to do when the hits. “We’re telling everybody, don’t take it lightly,” said Dennis Ratekin, the EMA Director in Shelby County. Ratekin is urging everyone in Shelby County to prepare...
cbs4indy.com
Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas
Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week …. Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Purdue Global and Ivy …. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About...
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m.,...
WISH-TV
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
travelnowsmart.com
Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023
These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
cbs4indy.com
IMPD finds man missing from Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday from Indy’s east side. Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road. Police say Standeford is...
