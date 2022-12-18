ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before weekend weather

Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
Cold front dropping Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels

JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. Ahead and along the front, there could be some light precipitation. As the much colder air sweeps in, some of that rain could change to some snow flurries. No travel impacts are expected...
Four nights of pipe-bursting cold expected; some below freezing for 24-36 consecutive hours

Mississippi Skies: It’s go time for extreme cold

Today is the final day for everyone across Mississippi to be ready for extreme cold heading our way just in time for the Christmas weekend. Hopefully, steps have already been completed to protect people, homes, pets, pipes, and plants. Today is a great time to be sure neighbors and family are prepared if they possibly need some help.
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at a local urgent care clinic shared...
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Sheesh! Look at those wind chill numbers this morning! A huge dose of Christmas cold is coming from the north pole & it arrives in South MS just in time for the holiday weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars,...
First Alert Forecast: polar blast looms ahead

WEDNESDAY: In between systems, we’ll trend dry again – but we’ll look to keep the clouds around through much of the day. Expect areas of fog early to give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Morning 40s to give way to a seasonable afternoon of the middle 50s. Clouds will tend to thicken overnight with lows in the 40s into early Thursday.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters. The rain is moving away from South Mississippi tonight. We are going to be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s. We are bracing ourselves for the arctic blast set to blanket the south starting Thursday night. This will lead to four mornings in a row of temperatures in the 20s. The coldest morning, Saturday, could even have morning temperatures in the 10s. It is going to be very windy as well behind the front. In fact, there is talk about a wind advisory possibly needing to be issued. Wind chill numbers will likely drop into the single digits this holiday weekend. We’ll likely see hard freeze warnings and other cold weather alerts go into effect late this week. Currently, there is little to no expectation for Coastal Mississippi impacts regarding measurable snow/ice even though a few flurries can’t be ruled out, especially in central and north Mississippi.
Cold weather shelters preparing for frigid temperatures; volunteers needed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says we’ll see a big difference in temperature as we enter Thursday night and Friday morning, with Friday morning having a possible wind chill as cold as 0 degrees across parts of South Mississippi.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Mississippi Skies: No chance of falling iguanas (like in Florida) — only falling rain across state

The potential record cold forecast for later this week is stretching across several states, including Florida. Scrolling through social media yesterday, several media mentioned there is a gigantic population of iguanas in the Sunshine state, many being former pets and descendants of pets. Spending much of their time in trees, the iguanas don’t handle cold weather well. Once the temperature drops below 45-degrees, the iguanas will often fall without warning! They land on sidewalks, people, cars, or anything below. It was also noted that most of the time the iguanas are just asleep and paralyzed and recover without any problems. Yikes!
How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
JACKSON, MS
Homeless communities brace for arctic blast

Chilly, breezy, & still wet. Showers may finally taper off by tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Volunteers are helping distribute toys today and tomorrow. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The...
Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
JACKSON, MS
What’s going on with the Mississippi River

Areas of the Mississippi River Region have received some much needed moisture and reports are indicating that the Mississippi River Levels have come back up. I talk with DTN Meteorologist John Baranick about the river levels.
Jackson County kids receive free gifts

It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

