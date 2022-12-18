Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before weekend weather
Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
WAPT
Cold front dropping Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels
JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. Ahead and along the front, there could be some light precipitation. As the much colder air sweeps in, some of that rain could change to some snow flurries. No travel impacts are expected...
WLOX
Four nights of pipe-bursting cold expected; some below freezing for 24-36 consecutive hours
Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
Mississippi Skies: It’s go time for extreme cold
Today is the final day for everyone across Mississippi to be ready for extreme cold heading our way just in time for the Christmas weekend. Hopefully, steps have already been completed to protect people, homes, pets, pipes, and plants. Today is a great time to be sure neighbors and family are prepared if they possibly need some help.
WAPT
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at a local urgent care clinic shared...
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Sheesh! Look at those wind chill numbers this morning! A huge dose of Christmas cold is coming from the north pole & it arrives in South MS just in time for the holiday weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars,...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: polar blast looms ahead
WEDNESDAY: In between systems, we’ll trend dry again – but we’ll look to keep the clouds around through much of the day. Expect areas of fog early to give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Morning 40s to give way to a seasonable afternoon of the middle 50s. Clouds will tend to thicken overnight with lows in the 40s into early Thursday.
WLOX
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters. The rain is moving away from South Mississippi tonight. We are going to be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s. We are bracing ourselves for the arctic blast set to blanket the south starting Thursday night. This will lead to four mornings in a row of temperatures in the 20s. The coldest morning, Saturday, could even have morning temperatures in the 10s. It is going to be very windy as well behind the front. In fact, there is talk about a wind advisory possibly needing to be issued. Wind chill numbers will likely drop into the single digits this holiday weekend. We’ll likely see hard freeze warnings and other cold weather alerts go into effect late this week. Currently, there is little to no expectation for Coastal Mississippi impacts regarding measurable snow/ice even though a few flurries can’t be ruled out, especially in central and north Mississippi.
NOLA.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
WLOX
Cold weather shelters preparing for frigid temperatures; volunteers needed
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frigid temperatures starting Thursday and rolling into the weekend are placing an increased demand on local cold weather shelters. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says we’ll see a big difference in temperature as we enter Thursday night and Friday morning, with Friday morning having a possible wind chill as cold as 0 degrees across parts of South Mississippi.
Mississippi Skies: No chance of falling iguanas (like in Florida) — only falling rain across state
The potential record cold forecast for later this week is stretching across several states, including Florida. Scrolling through social media yesterday, several media mentioned there is a gigantic population of iguanas in the Sunshine state, many being former pets and descendants of pets. Spending much of their time in trees, the iguanas don’t handle cold weather well. Once the temperature drops below 45-degrees, the iguanas will often fall without warning! They land on sidewalks, people, cars, or anything below. It was also noted that most of the time the iguanas are just asleep and paralyzed and recover without any problems. Yikes!
How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze
As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
WLOX
Homeless communities brace for arctic blast
Chilly, breezy, & still wet. Showers may finally taper off by tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Volunteers are helping distribute toys today and tomorrow. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The...
WLBT
Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
wnax.com
What’s going on with the Mississippi River
Areas of the Mississippi River Region have received some much needed moisture and reports are indicating that the Mississippi River Levels have come back up. I talk with DTN Meteorologist John Baranick about the river levels.
WLOX
Jackson County kids receive free gifts
It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
Comments / 9