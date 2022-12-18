ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peek inside Santa’s secluded $1.15M North Pole home

By Kevin S. Held, Kayla Morton, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xo13a_0jmrYujH00

NORTH POLE ( WNCN / KTVI ) — As the story goes, every Christmas Eve, Santa Claus dons his wooly red suit, climbs aboard his magical sleigh and delivers presents to children all around the world in a single night. But now it’s our turn to get a glimpse inside his North Pole retreat.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus claimed the home on Zillow in 2016, according to the online real estate marketplace, giving those who believe a chance to view the cozy cabin. According to Zillow’s Zestimate , there are no similar homes anywhere in the world.

Six years ago, Zillow experts valued the Claus home at $650,000, basing the estimate on “comparable homes in remote locations” on the coast of Alaska and by adding a “Santa premium” of 78%, the percentage of respondents in a survey that called Christmas their favorite holiday.

Surprising stories behind some of the oldest Christmas carols

This year, Zillow estimates the snowy home to be worth over $1.15 million, up from slightly more than $1 million last year. If you were hoping to claim the home, you’re out of luck – the home, which appears without an address on Zillow, is off the market.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and has undergone a few recent remodels.

Some of the home’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

  • (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSqAe_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDAPt_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjvbe_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUQih_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpRNT_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YS49_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwz1I_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XngTD_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGCOJ_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbpFG_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQDS8_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gakJM_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv17R_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRy82_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKQsI_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltncI_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAs7K_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQ9SS_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZVam_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdwQO_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOH5R_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXo37_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN4tq_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpafO_0jmrYujH00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)

It’s tucked among giant fir and spruce trees on 25 sprawling acres, along with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables, a sleigh garage, and a litany of cabins for the elves.

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

New this year, Zillow is offering a 3D tour of Elf Village, where elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations.

The fictitious Claus home has been one of the most viewed homes on Zillow’s website, according to the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WETM 18 News

Two dead in vehicle accident in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Update – New York State Police have released additional information into the two-car vehicle accident in Bath that left two people dead on Saturday. State Police announced that while driving on County Route 11 in the Town of Bath, a vehicle in the northbound lane being operated by Brandi White, 39, […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

School closings and delays ahead of icy winter storm

(WETM) – The Northeast is bracing for an icy winter storm Thursday and Friday, and some schools will likely be closing their doors or delaying classes. As of 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 16, at least 60 local schools, businesses, libraries, food pantries, and other organizations have announced they’ll be closed, delayed, or working remotely on […]
WETM 18 News

Sayre man charged with biting police officer, public drunkeness

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man is in jail after he was accused of public drunkenness, biting a police officer, and resisting arrest. Sayre Borough Police arrested Shawn Lake, 31, over the weekend after receiving a report of a man and woman harassing staff at a local Dandy. The criminal complaint said that Lake […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Guthrie holiday closures to be aware of this weekend

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Guthrie has announced changes to its holiday schedule regarding multiple locations across the Twin Tiers. According to the release, the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Guthrie Orthopedic Walk-In at Big Flats Specialty will […]
WETM 18 News

Missing triplets found safe after murder-suicide in Montco

A violent night in Montgomery County leaves a mother and father dead, and a set of 2-year-old triplets missing. On Saturday December 18th at 7:25 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a person screaming on 1800 block of East Haines Street. When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old black female with multiple gunshot […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

What Christmas was like the year you were born

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

No injuries after school bus hits deer in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – No injuries were reported in Tioga County after a bus hit a deer Wednesday morning. The Southern Tioga School District superintendent told 18 News that the bus hit a deer while headed to Cowanesque Valley. Students were on board and were taken to the hospital to be checked. However, no […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers to help those in need Xmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will once again be helping the community this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, the franchise will hold its annual Help The Less Fortunate event at the Elmira Family Fitness Center. From Noon until 2 pm those in need can receive free hats, gloves, socks, coats, clothing, blankets, health […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy