Clayton News Daily

Russian Olympian Stripped of 2012 Gold Medal for Doping

Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping. As a result, American Lashinda Demus is in position to be named the champion 10 years later. On Wednesday, The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, announced...
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,000 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the country. Airlines canceled more than 2,000 US flights by 3 p.m. on Thursday, and proactively canceled more than 1,000 flights on Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Delays were even more extensive: More than...
5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19

Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
