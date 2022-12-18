Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Hundreds gather to celebrate Grant Wahl's memory and impact at New York City memorial
Several hundred people gathered at The Times Center in New York City Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the memory, life and impact of acclaimed sportswriter and soccer journalist Grant Wahl. Wahl died earlier this month at age 49 while covering the World Cup in Qatar after suffering a ruptured aortic aneurysm,...
Clayton News Daily
Russian Olympian Stripped of 2012 Gold Medal for Doping
Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping. As a result, American Lashinda Demus is in position to be named the champion 10 years later. On Wednesday, The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, announced...
Meta employee, 28, buys a 12-year lease on a cruise ship studio for $300,000 to WFH worldwide
Austin Wells has bought a 12-year lease of a studio apartment on a cruise ship for $300,000. The ship, which launches in 2025, has 547 apartments and will sail the world, taking three years for one trip.
Clayton News Daily
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,000 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the country. Airlines canceled more than 2,000 US flights by 3 p.m. on Thursday, and proactively canceled more than 1,000 flights on Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Delays were even more extensive: More than...
Clayton News Daily
More than half the US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts. The snowiest part of a perilous winter storm is yet to come
Nearly 177 million Americans -- or more than half the US population -- will await Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts as a major arctic blast plunges temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country, according to the National Weather Service. And the snowiest part is yet to come...
Clayton News Daily
5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19
Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
