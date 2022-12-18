Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
abc12.com
Salvation Army passes out gifts to nearly 600 families in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 600 Genesee County families are receiving some holiday cheer this week. The Salvation Army's annual Christmas distribution event began Wednesday. Families in need who registered for help over the last three months took part in a shopping experience and received food boxes at the...
abc12.com
Warmth for the homeless as arctic air moves in for Christmas weekend
24 hours a day. 7 days a week. "If outreach find someone on the street at two in the morning and call here and say I have a person can you take him?. The answer is almost always yes according to Debra Hayes, CEO of My Brother's Keeper Shelter in Flint.
abc12.com
Children of Genesee County Jail inmates get Christmas gifts
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of children with parents and guardians in jail got a chance at happy holidays thanks to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Thursday was the third annual All Children are Equal Christmas toy giveaway. The sheriff's office handed out 2,000 gifts to all these bright, smiling children.
abc12.com
Meals on Wheels preps seniors' pantries for storms
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People with empty pantries are stocking up as the big storm approaches Mid-Michigan But what about seniors who can't leave their homes or can't afford as much food?. ABC12 checked in with the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department, or GCCARD, asking what they're doing...
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
abc12.com
Saginaw Police Department swears in eight new officers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department added eight new officers to its ranks on Tuesday. The eight new officers graduated from the Delta College Police Academy on Friday and now will begin a two-week orientation program with the city department. Only seven of the eight officers hired were...
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
abc12.com
Demolition begins on historic Mary Crapo school in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition has started at the historic Mary Crapo school building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. The Mary Crapo building closed in 2017 after a state...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan packs the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm and Christmas
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Grocery stores around Mid-Michigan were very busy on Thursday with a rush of people stocking up on essentials before a strong winter storm and getting ready for Christmas. Stores often see their busiest time of the year in the days leading up to Christmas. A major...
abc12.com
Saginaw city councilman returns to office a month after being voted out
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A familiar face is returning to the city council in Saginaw. Bill Ostash has been appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Autumn Scherzer. Ostash lost his re-election bid in November, but he's back on the council after members voted 5-3 during...
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
abc12.com
Freeland parent concerned on how district handled comments made by bus driver
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Students on a mid-Michigan school bus were a little shaken up after hearing some of the comments made by the bus driver about their safety. They all made it home safe and sound, but a Freeland parent is concerned the bus driver is back on the job already.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner
Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
abc12.com
Genesee County man sentenced for killing and torturing dogs
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is heading to prison after he was convicted for killing and torturing animals. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Polite guilty on two counts of animal abuse, torture and killing, along with one count of cruelty or abandoning four to 10 animals.
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
WNEM
Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
HometownLife.com
Family prays for Christmas miracle for teen struck by vehicle near John Glenn High School
Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley was just an independent teenager taking charge of her priorities − getting to school on time − when her life and the lives of those who love her changed in one terrible instant. Aalyiah, a 15-year-old sophomore at John Glenn High School in Westland, was crossing...
Comments / 0