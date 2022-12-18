Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Recalls WWE Wanting Her To Lose Weight After Tryout, Says She Did It In A Very Unhealthy Way
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess detailing her intense weight loss method to try and get into WWE after they told her to drop weight to have more of the “Diva look.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
Pretty Vee Confirms She And Rick Ross Go Together Real Bad
During an appearance on REVOLT's 'Black Girl Stuff', Pretty Vee discussed what she admires about her new boo Rick Ross.
stillrealtous.com
Controversial Name Hinting At WWE Return?
Over the last few years WWE released a number of wrestlers one of which happened to be none other than Eva Marie. During her time with WWE, Eva Marie was often a heat magnet on social media as she was heavily criticized by the fans, and now it seems that the fans are talking about a potential return for the former WWE star.
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether He’ll Wrestle Another Match: “I’m Good, It Is Now Time To Watch The Next Generation Flourish”
Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on returning to the ring. The Heartbreak Kid was asked during a recent interview on Culture State whether he has any interest in wrestling another match, with his last coming at the 2018 Crown Jewel special, where he teamed with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team grudge match. Unfortunately, that appears to be the last time we’ll see the former world champion and Hall of Famer in action.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” gave his thoughts on the new AEW World Champion MJF and William Regal. Here are the highlights:. “The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Talks The Current State Of WWE, Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Should Not Return
Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE. The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Reveals That IMPACT Made Her An Offer After WWE Release, How She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess discussing her release from WWE, how IMPACT made her an offer to join their company, and how her family never understood her dream of being a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.
PWMania
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour
Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
Comments / 0