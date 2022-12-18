Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
ringsidenews.com
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative
Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Speaks Out On Her Private Life
Matt Riddle is an exceptional WWE superstar. He was in the team RK-Bro where he tagged with the currently injured Randy Orton. It looks like things have gone downhill for ‘The Original Bro’ after Orton moved away. Matt Riddle saw a cheating scandal break recently, and things have...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Hid His Love Of Action Figures From The Undertaker
The Undertaker is one of the most respected and longest-tenured WWE legends of all time. The Deadman took the final bow from the squared circle and moved toward outside ventures. A former WWE superstar recently quipped that they would have been “beaten to death” if they had confessed their love of action figures to The Undertaker during their WWE run.
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence
Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Wants Vince McMahon To Stay Retired So WWE Stock Will Keep Going Up
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for many years and ruled the company, right down to the very last detail. That all changed earlier this year after he was accused of sexual assault and the eventual hush money scandal that followed. Recent reports had then suggested that McMahon planned on returning to WWE, which many fans and even pro wrestlers were vehemently against. In fact, even Kevin Nash wants McMahon to stay retired.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction
The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
ringsidenews.com
Miro Off AEW Television After Refusing To Lose Match
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE, but his run in the company was ruined due to a lot of questionable booking decisions. Rusev made his way to AEW to have a better run as a pro wrestler. There has been a lot of speculation about Miro’s situation in AEW because he hasn’t been used much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, has caused fans to speculate about his returning to WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Rick Ross Unapologetic About Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after and beloved rappers in the pro wrestling world. He is also a huge pro wrestling fan and is no stranger to appearing on AEW television from time to time. He also appeared during this week’s Dynamite, where Ross dropped a huge f-bomb that shocked fans. It seems Ross is not apologetic about what he said at all.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Schiavone Says Mandy Rose Is Probably Done With Pro Wrestling
NXT fans were left stunned last week after Mandy Rose dropped her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. Following her loss, it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose from her NXT contract due to content she posted on her FanTime page. Once the news broke, many fans...
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Physically Present At WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns and the Bloodline made their presence felt on WWE RAW this past week. Before the show could even start, Roman Reigns sent a warning to the entire RAW locker room, especially Kevin Owens. What followed throughout the show was total carnage as The Bloodline started taking out members of the RAW roster.
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Wants To Face Mia Yim After Intergender Match On WWE RAW
Mia Yim had a bright future ahead in WWE, as she had a memorable run in NXT. Unfortunately, her momentum was brought to a halt after she was called up to the main roster as she was dead on arrival as part of Retribution. Yim was known as Reckoning during her time in the faction and fans didn’t really find her interesting. Now that she is back in WWE, it seems Xavier Woods wants a piece of Yim once and for all.
Comments / 0