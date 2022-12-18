Read full article on original website
D91 discusses split session schedule after failed bond
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91 is looking for solutions after their most recent bond failed in November. Among the projects in the bond, the district was looking for a new building for Idaho Falls High School. Now, some tough decisions will have to be made as the district tries to The post D91 discusses split session schedule after failed bond appeared first on Local News 8.
Construction of new Idaho Falls Police Complex proceeding on schedule
The construction of a new police building for the Idaho Falls Police Department is proceeding on schedule and on budget. The frames of buildings have begun taking shape as about 25 Ormond Builders employees and contractors labored in the cold on the Idaho Falls Police Complex project Wednesday. Arden Smith, project manager for Ormond Builders, said construction was proceeding well even through winter conditions. In a guided media tour, Idaho...
Who’s affected by Idaho’s TikTok ban? Universities release new guidance
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho public university students, faculty and visitors can no longer access TikTok on campus internet networks. That’s after Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week joined more than a dozen other Republican governors in banning the popular social media app from state-owned devices and networks.
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
School district announces delayed start time on Tuesday
TERRETON — West Jefferson School District has announced classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions. If additional schools announce delays or closures, we will update this story. You can find the latest weather forecast here.
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather
IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
Drivers asked to use caution on I-15, I-86 due to elk, deer and moose
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes is advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and on I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks, large herds of elk and deer have migrated...
Blackfoot passes animal ordinance with amendments
The city of Blackfoot passed an animal ordinance unanimously at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting after much discussion on the specifics of the ordinance. Councilwoman Jan Simpson proposed the ordinance, which was modeled after a Boise ordinance and adapted to better suit Blackfoot.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport transitioning to cashless payment for parking lots
Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is easier than ever as the region's premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. The post Idaho Falls Regional Airport transitioning to cashless payment for parking lots appeared first on Local News 8.
Biz Buzz: New business converts old school buses, vans into customized RVs
IDAHO FALLS – Bini Bazer says he’ll never work for someone else again. In August 2021, the 21-year-old Israeli man and his girlfriend, Tyanna Robertson, 23, of Idaho Falls, opened The Rolling Donkey, a business that converts old school buses, vans and other vehicles into custom motorhomes. It started in Boise, but it’s now transitioning into a shop at 3887 American Way, Ste. F, in Idaho Falls.
Jewish outreach organization hosting first-ever Chanukah celebration in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A Jewish holiday tradition is coming to Idaho Falls Wednesday night and the community is invited to attend. Chabad-Lubavitch of Idaho, a Jewish outreach organization, is sponsoring the first-ever Chanukah Celebration. The main focus of the event will be a menorah lighting ceremony, an eight-day ritual that begins on Dec. 19 with the lighting of a candle. A candle is lit each day until Dec. 26 when all eight candles are lit up.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
Man shot in leg; shooter says it was self-defense
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Smell chlorine in your water? The city of Blackfoot says not to worry
The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot. Last week, the city of Blackfoot initiated chlorinating its culinary water system. Currently, there are two temporary injectors on the system. The permanent injection system is set to be installed this summer and will include six well stations and the water tank in the city’s network.
Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
Two Pocatello police vehicles struck at accident scene
POCATELLO — Two police vehicles were struck at an accident scene on Wednesday afternoon at a busy south Pocatello intersection. Both police vehicles were occupied by officers but they were not injured, police said. The initial crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. at Bannock Highway and Johnny Creek Road and involved a car and a pickup truck. ...
