ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
pethelpful.com

Cat Caught on Home Camera Festively 'Un-decorating' the Christmas Tree

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Here's a cat who is on a mission, and that mission is to completely un-decorate the Christmas tree in the dead of night. He's doing a great job. We aren't sure why he's doing this exactly, but we are sort of hoping he's setting up his own decorated room somewhere else in the house.
pethelpful.com

Funny Cat Feeds Bernese Mountain Puppies Treats in Irresistible Video

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you have multiple pets, you are always thankful for any help you can get in their care. Between feeding, walking, and cleaning up after them, it seems there is always something that has to be done. That's why TikTok account holder @Kirstiemerson probably isn't too mad at her cat, because he's helping to take care of these adorable Bernese Mountain Dog puppies!
pethelpful.com

Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Meeting Baby Is Total Cuteness Overload

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We all know that cats can be very independent animals. They rule the house and think only of themselves. So winning over their affection is no simple task. But sometimes, cats will surprise you and they'll instantly fall in love with a human.
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Mint Message

Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy