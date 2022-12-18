Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in head at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man has died after being shot in the head at a BP gas station on Campbellton Road, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found the victim injured and he was rushed to to Grady Hospital. There, he died from his injuries.
Burglars hit metro Atlanta ballet company, stealing items from 'Nutcracker'
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta ballet company had tens of thousands of dollars in "Nutcracker" props stolen from them late Monday and early Tuesday morning. The Northeast Atlanta Ballet Company in Lilburn became the target of the burglary. The director said she first found out from police about the burglary Tuesday morning.
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
Officer injured during police chase in Cobb County, 2 suspects still wanted
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are searching for two suspects after an officer was injured during a police chase Wednesday morning. The chase happened around 2:30 a.m. when officers received several reports of possible car break-ins near the Vining's RiverVue Apartments, which is off River Parkway.
Husband and wife randomly attacked at their Marietta home in middle of day, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A husband and wife are recovering after they were randomly attacked Wednesday at their Marietta home, police said. The married couple was inside their home along North Saint Mary's Lane when police said they were confronted by a stranger in the middle of the day. The man began to knock on the door of the home just before noon.
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
Friends raise money for woman shot by ex-boyfriend in Johns Creek home
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. Two friends are coming together to help raise money for their close friend after an ex-boyfriend showed up and shot her and her current boyfriend. It happed on December 19. Police with...
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
Friends, colleagues remember man killed in Stone Mountain road rage incident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Under the window sill on a pair of tables in Will Henry’s Tavern in Gwinnett County is a makeshift memorial. There are red roses, candles, and a photo of 39-year-old Jerome Johnson. The small memorial was created by the tavern's employees. Customers have been...
One person shot, killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been shot and killed near a Downtown hotel, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police said officers responded to 255 Courtland Street. Atlanta News First checked and the address is near the Hilton Atlanta. No other details were immediately available, including...
'We need them layering up' | First responders prepare for artic blast in Georgia
ATLANTA — While most of the country is hunkered down as an artic blast covers much of the U.S., first responders will be out braving the elements as they expect to see an increase the volume of calls. "This is very unusual for this area," explained Dekalb County Fire...
Police give 'all clear' after standoff at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police are giving an "all clear" after responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville area of Atlanta. At this time, there is very little information about the incident. However, we do know it happened at a complex on Fulton Street.
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
Altercation between man and woman leads to fatal shooting outside Downtown Atlanta gentlemen's club, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting outside a Downtown Atlanta gentlemen's club Sunday morning, police said. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at 134 Baker Street NE, the location of Goosebumps Gentlemen's Club. The club is directly across the street from Hilton Atlanta, where another person was killed in a separate shooting Sunday morning.
3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they think is a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
