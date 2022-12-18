ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One person shot, killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been shot and killed near a Downtown hotel, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police said officers responded to 255 Courtland Street. Atlanta News First checked and the address is near the Hilton Atlanta. No other details were immediately available, including...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Altercation between man and woman leads to fatal shooting outside Downtown Atlanta gentlemen's club, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting outside a Downtown Atlanta gentlemen's club Sunday morning, police said. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at 134 Baker Street NE, the location of Goosebumps Gentlemen's Club. The club is directly across the street from Hilton Atlanta, where another person was killed in a separate shooting Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy