Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
Veteran Vol still undecided on potential return, focused on Orange Bowl
Jacob Warren has two degrees in hand from Tennessee and went through Senior Day last month, but the veteran starting tight end still could return and play for the hometown Vols next season. However, he’s still undecided on what his future holds. Warren indicated after Wednesday’s practice that his focus is on his team and Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson in Miami in a couple of weeks, and he’ll decide “down the line” on what to do with his future.
SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football
Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
Commit! Texas Tech lands Western Kentucky transfer offensive lineman
Bolstering the offensive line is a top priority for the Red Raiders this offseason so it comes as little surprise one of the first additions from the transfer portal is Rusty Staats, who committed to Texas Tech while taking his official earlier this month and announced it publicly Thursday via Twitter. Texas Tech also went back to the well by adding an accomplished offensive lineman from Western Kentucky.
southeasthoops.com
Tennessee vs. Clemson Prediction: Orange Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Tennessee vs. Clemson prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Vols enter the contest at 10-2 on the season and will be without several players on what...
Johnson, Jackson lead Gamecocks past Hilltoppers
South Carolina recorded a much-needed win on Thursday night in Colonial Life Arena as guard Meechie Johnson and forward GG Jackson led their team to a 65-58 victory over Western Kentucky. Johnson led the Gamecocks (6-6) with 25 points which included 6-of-11 shooting from behind the arc in 35 minutes...
Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base
Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
fox56news.com
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
Vanderbilt hospital chief of staff arrested for threats of violence, death
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital chief of staff Robert Scott Frankenfield was arrested after "malicious" harassment after drinking at a work holiday party on Sunday.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0