Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Market for Hybrid Pitcher

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

The Dodgers enter the mix for Seth Lugo to fill in some pitching holes in the bullpen.

With the departure of Tyler Anderson and the setback for Buehler's recovery, the Dodgers know they will be in some need of pitching help.

So, the Dodgers added Noah Syndergaard and Shelby Miller for the upcoming season.

But LA isn't stopping there. They seem to still have their name in the mix for a few different players including Seth Lugo.

This past season, Lugo posted a 3.60 ERA with a 3-2 record. He also 69 strikeouts across 65 innings of work.

The right handed pitcher has hopped around putting in time with the Mets at the major league level after debuting in 2016 but has also found himself triple-A, double-A, A+, A, A-, and Rk, according to Baseball Reference.

The Dodgers would most likely work with the 32-year-old to build him up into starter form and also use his experience to help bring up the younger guys with him as well.

So far, the Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urias returning for the next season but adding a few extra arms is not a bad idea.

However, it's not said and final yet and the Dodgers have seemed to have their hand in so many names on the free agent market.

But maybe Friedman sees the potential with Lugo and with a little Mark Prior magic, who knows? The guy could be starting rotation material in a few months.

Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

