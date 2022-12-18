Cal’s ego won’t permit him to change - and because of that, we will continue to lose. It’s like with Tubby - I’m to the point where I hope we lose every game so that Cal will be gone sooner rather than later.
please he needs to go,, we been having a Nightmare the last 3 years, what's wrong with him? i don't know but he is doing nothing for my Big Blue
Several valid comments on this thread. Bottom line is Cal, year over year, except one year, has not lived up to the pay he is getting. Period. Flooded with talent, flooded with his salary, flooded with his ego.. and UK is mediocre at best. He is the highest paid, lowest performing coach in men's college basketball. period.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
