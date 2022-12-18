Michigan is not known for plucking kids from the South that often, especially the state of Alabama given the strength of their instate programs. However, all of that has changed since the hiring of wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, a Louisiana native who has placed a greater emphasis on the Wolverines expanding their recruiting presence in the south. Karmello English took his official visit to Michigan June 24th, but committed to instate Auburn the following week after having taken multiple visits there. Michigan however did not give up and continued to be persistent in their recruiting efforts of English. In early September, English decommitted from Auburn and the Wolverines pounced. While his decommitment gave Michigan hope, other SEC foes, specifically Kentucky, Alabama and Florida also had continued recruiting English. While distance and the weather were two factors not working in Michigan’s favor, ultimately the combination of championship football and superior player development swung the needle in Michigan’s favor.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO