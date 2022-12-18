ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Explosion reported on Colorado bike trail, 1 person transported to hospital

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Poudre Fire Authority 

Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to reports of a fiery explosion along the Poudre River bike trail early on Sunday morning, according to officials from the organization.

The incident occurred on the trail between Shields Street and South Taft Hill Road at around 6:05 AM.

"PFA made a quick extinguishment and assisted in the transport of one individual with an unknown medical condition," officials said.

The cause of the fire and explosion is still under investigation, and no further information has been made available.

Comments / 8

Richard the Great
4d ago

From the looks of things I would guess a homeless camp.

Reply(1)
13
OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
