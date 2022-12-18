Read full article on original website
Future-proofing: Liquid opts for high-upside players as theme of 2023 NACL roster
While many North American League of Legends fans have praised organizations like Evil Geniuses for developing NA talent into the league’s future superstars, Team Liquid has also played a huge part in developing local talent. Last split, Team Liquid Academy took the championship home behind the standout performances from...
NiP reportedly looking to bring NAVI Academy player into its CS:GO roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has already reportedly found a replacement for Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. The Swedish organization is interested in acquiring NAVI Junior CS:GO player, Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov, according to Dexerto’s Luis Mira. The 18-year-old Ukrainian is one of the most promising academy players and has already subbed in for the main NAVI CS:GO team at ESL Pro League season 15 and BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022.
Awaken no more: Arkosh fail to qualify for 2023 DPC despite fielding talented roster
Despite starting the qualifiers with an explosive squad that injected hope into Dota 2 fans’ hearts, Arkosh Gaming are out of the 2023 DPC season’s first tour after a loss to Monopoly today. Faithful legionnaires of Arkosh struggled to adjust in the Closed Qualifiers when they started the...
The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022
Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
Broxah provides update on uncertain return to professional League of Legends in 2023
Following a year away from professional League of Legends to focus on content creation for a new organization, Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen will be continuing in this new endeavor with Team Liquid for 2023, he announced today. Broxah’s last time competing on the main stage was in 2021 alongside...
Cr1t calls for Dota 2 players to take a stand against cheaters, smurfs, and boosters after latest Valve ban wave
Virtus Pro player Kamil “Koma`” Biktimirov was named and shamed as one of several players who has been permanently banned from all PGL and Valve events for impersonating others and secretly playing for their teams to help them win in the Open Qualifiers. Koma owned up to it...
Every team Shroud has played for professionally
Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
Carlos doubles down on Tate admiration, likely closes the door on return to Riot esports
Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez, the founder and former CEO of G2 Esports, is doubling down on his admiration of misogynist social media personality Andrew Tate, pretty much ensuring that he won’t return in any executive capacity to the Riot esports ecosystem. Following his departure from G2 earlier...
Best Roadhog counters in Overwatch 2
Roadhog isn’t Overwatch 2’s flashiest or most complicated tank, but that’s part of what makes him so special. In our opinion, he’s one of the purest expressions of the tank category on the entire roster: a big health box, a big character model, and strong peel potential. He’s been a consistently solid pick with a high skill ceiling since the first Overwatch.
CS:GO fans get more critical matches in new ESL Pro League with extra underdog teams
Get ready for some major updates to the competition. ESL is introducing some major changes to the ESL Pro League starting with season 17, which is scheduled to begin in January 2023. The organizer is expanding the number of teams in the group stage from 24 to 32. In season...
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Old G fall short: Legendary lineup don’t make the cut in current Dota Pro Circuit
It was an ordinary morning for OG Dota 2 fans. The Old G squad featuring Topson, n0tail, and Ceb was scheduled to play in the final rounds of the Western European Closed Qualifiers. Many expected them to go through without a struggle. Nothing went according to plan for Old G,...
All leaked Ballistic abilities in Apex Legends
Christmas came early for Apex Legends fans. Fans got their first full glimpse of what could be the abilities of the battle royale’s next playable character overnight in a new Apex leak. The character’s name is Ballistic—which was hinted at in a cryptic tweet from renowned data miner Thordan Smash earlier in the month—and the leak showed off the legend’s full kit, including abilities and their descriptions. And although the character has yet to be confirmed, many fans online have already decided the character will be quite the powerhouse.
Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet fans slam Cinderace animations as UNITE devs ship ‘fair’ matchmaking updates
Furor, relief, and surprise. Those three words perfectly encapsulate the emotions tied to the range of Pokémon news that happened today. Let’s start with furor. The attack animations of some Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, including Cinderace and Deciueye, are less detailed than Sword and Shield, and fans aren’t impressed.
Why was Deku’s Smash removed from Fortnite?
The developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, has shown an incredible ability to network with other media brands and convince them to put their characters inside the battle royale. While we already had plenty of collaborations throughout 2022, Epic has closed out the year with one final big anime collab and weapon with My Hero Academia and Deku’s Smash.
Beating the odds: All the most unexpected performances and results from the 2022 CS:GO season
While CS:GO might be chock-full of talented players and machine-like team cohesion which separates the best of the best from the lower-caliber squads, there has always been room for upsets. The tournament scene gives fans more than they could ever dream of, with events happening throughout the year almost weekly.
Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023
A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
Playing WoW is slowly ‘killing’ Shroud’s popularity on Twitch—and he simply doesn’t care
Shroud’s World of Warcraft addiction runs deep. The 28-year-old Twitch star has streamed it for almost 1,000 hours throughout his career, and that doesn’t even begin to tell the full story. The problem, however, is it’s not something his fans want to see him play. The human...
One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks
The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.
Overwatch League to lower player age minimum for 2023 in hopes for more “accessible” competition
The possible start date of the 2023 Overwatch League season might still be up in the air after a series of delays related to world events and demolished partnerships, but the powers that be are still trying to make improvements for the sake of competition. Days before the free agency...
