ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Future-proofing: Liquid opts for high-upside players as theme of 2023 NACL roster

While many North American League of Legends fans have praised organizations like Evil Geniuses for developing NA talent into the league’s future superstars, Team Liquid has also played a huge part in developing local talent. Last split, Team Liquid Academy took the championship home behind the standout performances from...
dotesports.com

NiP reportedly looking to bring NAVI Academy player into its CS:GO roster

Ninjas in Pyjamas has already reportedly found a replacement for Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. The Swedish organization is interested in acquiring NAVI Junior CS:GO player, Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov, according to Dexerto’s Luis Mira. The 18-year-old Ukrainian is one of the most promising academy players and has already subbed in for the main NAVI CS:GO team at ESL Pro League season 15 and BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022.
dotesports.com

Awaken no more: Arkosh fail to qualify for 2023 DPC despite fielding talented roster

Despite starting the qualifiers with an explosive squad that injected hope into Dota 2 fans’ hearts, Arkosh Gaming are out of the 2023 DPC season’s first tour after a loss to Monopoly today. Faithful legionnaires of Arkosh struggled to adjust in the Closed Qualifiers when they started the...
dotesports.com

The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022

Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
dotesports.com

Broxah provides update on uncertain return to professional League of Legends in 2023

Following a year away from professional League of Legends to focus on content creation for a new organization, Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen will be continuing in this new endeavor with Team Liquid for 2023, he announced today. Broxah’s last time competing on the main stage was in 2021 alongside...
dotesports.com

Every team Shroud has played for professionally

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
dotesports.com

Best Roadhog counters in Overwatch 2

Roadhog isn’t Overwatch 2’s flashiest or most complicated tank, but that’s part of what makes him so special. In our opinion, he’s one of the purest expressions of the tank category on the entire roster: a big health box, a big character model, and strong peel potential. He’s been a consistently solid pick with a high skill ceiling since the first Overwatch.
dotesports.com

Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes

Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
dotesports.com

All leaked Ballistic abilities in Apex Legends

Christmas came early for Apex Legends fans. Fans got their first full glimpse of what could be the abilities of the battle royale’s next playable character overnight in a new Apex leak. The character’s name is Ballistic—which was hinted at in a cryptic tweet from renowned data miner Thordan Smash earlier in the month—and the leak showed off the legend’s full kit, including abilities and their descriptions. And although the character has yet to be confirmed, many fans online have already decided the character will be quite the powerhouse.
dotesports.com

Why was Deku’s Smash removed from Fortnite?

The developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, has shown an incredible ability to network with other media brands and convince them to put their characters inside the battle royale. While we already had plenty of collaborations throughout 2022, Epic has closed out the year with one final big anime collab and weapon with My Hero Academia and Deku’s Smash.
dotesports.com

Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023

A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
dotesports.com

One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks

The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy