Follansbee, WV

WTRF

Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line

WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Vehicle accident in Weirton injures woman

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single-vehicle accident on Colliers Way Road Wednesday left one woman entrapped, according to Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush. Kush said the woman was older and had non-life threatening injuries.
WEIRTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia to build $760m iron-air battery manufacturing facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Form Energy, Inc. will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton. Justice says the factory will be built on 55 acres of property along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton. The facility is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs […]
WEIRTON, WV
WFMJ.com

Valley winter weather closing announcements

With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed on Friday,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTV

Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Oglebay makes snow for a winter wonderland

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is great news for all of the skiers and snowboarders in the area. Snow is on its way to the Nutting Winter Sports Complex at Oglebay. Just a quick drive by the slopes and you can tell the snow machines are in high gear.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
WYTV.com

Winter Storm Approaches the Valley

A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County has a new temporary dog warden after current one resigns

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday morning regarding two unexpected job openings. Commissioners received a letter of resignation from both the Brooke County Dog Warden, Dan Posey and Assistant Dog Warden, Tonya Posey. With the vacancies, commissioners asked if former Dog Warden and Commissioner James Andreozzi would fill in […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

A busy December for State Police interdiction unit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
FAIRMONT, WV
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County preps for potential snow and ice this weekend

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) As the colder temps bring potential snow and icy conditions the Ohio Valley is starting to get prepared for whatever the weather may bring. Brooke County EMA started winterizing their ambulances with chains and winter tires. They also put in a new winter freeze shelter protocol. Their three main freeze shelters […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

