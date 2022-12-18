Read full article on original website
WTRF
Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line
WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
WTRF
Vehicle accident in Weirton injures woman
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single-vehicle accident on Colliers Way Road Wednesday left one woman entrapped, according to Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush. Kush said the woman was older and had non-life threatening injuries.
West Virginia to build $760m iron-air battery manufacturing facility
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Form Energy, Inc. will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton. Justice says the factory will be built on 55 acres of property along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton. The facility is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs […]
Ohio Valley taxi acquisition promises updated, reliable transportation
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former BMG Transport company is under new ownership and all sights are set on the future to provide Ohio Valley residents with updated, reliable transportation. BMG Transport formerly located in Bridgeport, OH, was acquired by the IC brand of companies located at 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV. IC Cab LLC serves […]
No major injuries at JSW Steel plant fire in Jefferson County, Ohio
UPDATE: Dec. 21, 9:15 p.m. MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — JSW Steel USA released a statement that Wednesday, at approximately 2 p.m., a reaction occurred in a slag pot resulting in a mobile equipment fire, which was brought under control and extinguished. There were no significant injuries. JSW Steel USA extended sincere gratitude to the local […]
WFMJ.com
Valley winter weather closing announcements
With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed on Friday,...
WDTV
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
WTRF
Oglebay makes snow for a winter wonderland
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is great news for all of the skiers and snowboarders in the area. Snow is on its way to the Nutting Winter Sports Complex at Oglebay. Just a quick drive by the slopes and you can tell the snow machines are in high gear.
WTRF
Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department opens for a warming shelter for those whose lose power
BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department will be open as a warming shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay if residents lose power. Mayor Edward Marling and Fire Chief Tim Bell, along with Michael Gallaher wanted to alert residents that...
WDTV
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
Brooke County has a new temporary dog warden after current one resigns
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday morning regarding two unexpected job openings. Commissioners received a letter of resignation from both the Brooke County Dog Warden, Dan Posey and Assistant Dog Warden, Tonya Posey. With the vacancies, commissioners asked if former Dog Warden and Commissioner James Andreozzi would fill in […]
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
WDTV
WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
Brooke County preps for potential snow and ice this weekend
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) As the colder temps bring potential snow and icy conditions the Ohio Valley is starting to get prepared for whatever the weather may bring. Brooke County EMA started winterizing their ambulances with chains and winter tires. They also put in a new winter freeze shelter protocol. Their three main freeze shelters […]
