FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Eater
Boston’s Most Exciting Dining Neighborhoods in 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Boston Globe
10 classic Boston dishes, and 5 places to find each one
Plus, what readers had to say about each dish. With a rich colonial history, international influences (North End, we’re talking to you), and a seaside locale, Boston certainly has a seat at the big-name dining table. Through the years, the city has morphed its simple local flavor into globally recognized and universally loved classic dishes.
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down
It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: Winchester reno borrows the best from popular styles
The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features shiplap, exposed beams, dark window trim, custom cabinetry, barn doors, and a beautiful entrance. When the goal is to transform a dowdy late 19th-century home into “a gem on the street,” it’s very, very helpful to have connections in the trades. Meaghan Merullo and her husband, Brendon Kerrigan, had that goal, and they turned to her father, Peter Merullo of Semper and Diving Marine, for his coterie of craftsmen to achieve it.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Codder Resort and Spa Sale Finalized
HYANNIS – The sale of the Cape Codder Resort & Spa has closed, according to the company representing the seller of the property, JLL Capital Markets. Linchris Hotel Corporation will acquire the 266-room hotel in Hyannis from the Catania Hospitality Group with acquisition financing secured by Tristan Pierce, FVP Commercial Lending at HarborOne Bank. “It […] The post Cape Codder Resort and Spa Sale Finalized appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WBUR
Here are the impacts Mass. can expect from the upcoming winter storm
A strengthening storm will emerge from the Midwest today, undergo rapid intensification (bombogenesis) and deliver us a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. This system has been making headlines across the country for a couple of days now — everything from extreme temperatures in Denver to blizzard...
whdh.com
Major winter storm coming to the US as holiday travelers head to Logan Airport
BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is coming to the United States just days before Christmas weekend. The Midwest is expected to be slammed by snow on Thursday and the Northeast could see a lot of wind and rain on Friday. With now and ice comes cancellations and delays,...
everettindependent.com
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Expands Access to Senior Care With the Completion of New Everett Site
East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) today announced the expansion of its Neighborhood PACE program with the completion of a new location in Everett, Mass. The health care site, located at the former St. Therese Parish on 801 Broadway in Everett, will provide a growing number of Boston-area adults age 55 years or older with the medical, health and wellness care they need to age safely and independently in their home and community.
New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
University in Boston plans expansion to Florida
December 2022 — Sunshine and crystal clear waters have surfaced in Northeastern University’s plans as the educational institution recently announced its launch for a new campus in Miami. According to a recent press release on the university’s website, the 14th campus will be based in Miami’s colorful Wynwood...
WSBS
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Track the Winter Storm Bearing Down on Boston, New England
High wind, coastal flood and storm warnings have been hoisted as we anticipate heavy rain and snow in New England starting Friday. Here's how we're expecting the storm to play out:. As soon as this Thursday evening, the rain and snow fill in across the west and southwest. The wind...
universalhub.com
Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts
Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage
BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
