techaiapp.com
Russian Killnet Hackers Claim Data Theft of FBI Agents
The hacker group also claimed to have breached the security of the US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The Russian hacker group, KillNet, claims to have infiltrated the FBI’s database, allegedly stealing the personal information of more than 10,000 US federal agents. Like most of their attacks, this alleged attack also appears to have political undertones motivating the pro-Kremlin group.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
game-news24.com
A 3D printer is strange: The FBI is taking drugs worth 30 million dollars US dollars
Michael Miskulin, 12/20/2022 at five:41, Criminals smuggle $30 million worth of meth from the US to Australia. The discovery of drugs in 3D printers has stirred up. One recent attempt by a drug smugglers used 3D printers to transport 30kg of methamphetamine to Western Australia, the Guardian reports. According to the report, 30 kilograms of meth are $30,000.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim
In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Makers of Fortnite to Pay Unprecedented $520 Million To Settle Claims of Exposing Children to Online Dangers and ‘Duping’ Users with ‘Dark Patterns’
The makers of video game sensation Fortnite will pay out half a billion dollars to settle a set of claims that it violated federal law by exposing children to myriad online dangers, including harassment, bullying, psychological trauma, sexual predation, and invasion of privacy. U.S. authorities also say that it tricked users into making unintentional purchases.
National Crime Prevention Council claims Snapchat used to sell fentanyl to kids
The National Crime Prevention Council asked the DOJ to open an investigation into Snap, Inc. for allegedly allowing drugs to be sold over the platform.
techaiapp.com
McGraw Hill breach exposed 22 terabytes of sensitive student data
Facepalm: McGraw Hill is one of America’s “big three” educational publishers, with a growing technology business that sells services to host and facilitate online classes. As vpnMentor discovered, however, McGraw Hill didn’t receive a passing grade in security and decent opsec practices. Researchers at vpnMentor found...
The CIA Used Hypnosis On Its Own Agents To Stop Them From Committing Any Future Acts For A Foreign Enemy
Project Bluebird was a research project conducted by the CIA in an attempt to control human behavior. In 1950, Project Bluebird was birthed from fears of past wars. These fears led to the CIA's developing a program to figure out how to control the human mind. The experiments were performed on undervalued American citizens without their knowledge. [i]
CNBC
New bill will force Twitter, TikTok and other social media platforms to increase transparency by sharing internal data
Senators introduced the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act to increase transparency in social media companies' business practices. The bill follows another introduced by lawmakers to ban TikTok in the United States. If passed, the legislation would require social media platforms to share certain privacy-protected data with researchers. The Platform Accountability...
The CIA taught a cat to be a highly trained portable spy- They split the first cat open & embedded a transmitter in him
While the idea of a spy may materialize thoughts of movie favorites such as Salt or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it is unlikely that many ever considered a cat as a potential candidate for the CIA's next top-trained spy. During Project Acoustic Kitty, the government tried to establish just that. In a desperate attempt to gain an advantage over the Soviets, the CIA launched "Acoustic Kitty," in which,
