ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
techaiapp.com

Russian Killnet Hackers Claim Data Theft of FBI Agents

The hacker group also claimed to have breached the security of the US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The Russian hacker group, KillNet, claims to have infiltrated the FBI’s database, allegedly stealing the personal information of more than 10,000 US federal agents. Like most of their attacks, this alleged attack also appears to have political undertones motivating the pro-Kremlin group.
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
game-news24.com

A 3D printer is strange: The FBI is taking drugs worth 30 million dollars US dollars

Michael Miskulin, 12/20/2022 at five:41, Criminals smuggle $30 million worth of meth from the US to Australia. The discovery of drugs in 3D printers has stirred up. One recent attempt by a drug smugglers used 3D printers to transport 30kg of methamphetamine to Western Australia, the Guardian reports. According to the report, 30 kilograms of meth are $30,000.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
Law & Crime

Makers of Fortnite to Pay Unprecedented $520 Million To Settle Claims of Exposing Children to Online Dangers and ‘Duping’ Users with ‘Dark Patterns’

The makers of video game sensation Fortnite will pay out half a billion dollars to settle a set of claims that it violated federal law by exposing children to myriad online dangers, including harassment, bullying, psychological trauma, sexual predation, and invasion of privacy. U.S. authorities also say that it tricked users into making unintentional purchases.
techaiapp.com

McGraw Hill breach exposed 22 terabytes of sensitive student data

Facepalm: McGraw Hill is one of America’s “big three” educational publishers, with a growing technology business that sells services to host and facilitate online classes. As vpnMentor discovered, however, McGraw Hill didn’t receive a passing grade in security and decent opsec practices. Researchers at vpnMentor found...
CNBC

New bill will force Twitter, TikTok and other social media platforms to increase transparency by sharing internal data

Senators introduced the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act to increase transparency in social media companies' business practices. The bill follows another introduced by lawmakers to ban TikTok in the United States. If passed, the legislation would require social media platforms to share certain privacy-protected data with researchers. The Platform Accountability...
DOPE Quick Reads

The CIA taught a cat to be a highly trained portable spy- They split the first cat open & embedded a transmitter in him

While the idea of a spy may materialize thoughts of movie favorites such as Salt or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it is unlikely that many ever considered a cat as a potential candidate for the CIA's next top-trained spy. During Project Acoustic Kitty, the government tried to establish just that. In a desperate attempt to gain an advantage over the Soviets, the CIA launched "Acoustic Kitty," in which,

Comments / 0

Community Policy