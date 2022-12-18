India is on the brink of a crypto revolution, which is expected to boom in full capacity once the country finalises laws to safeguard the industry against financial risks in the coming times. In its year-ender report for 2022, Indian crypto exchange WazirX has highlighted that over two million new users signed up on its platform this year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two rival meme coins, have emerged among popular crypto choices in India despite their quite lacklustre performance for most part of this year.

3 DAYS AGO