Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Makers of Fortnite to Pay Unprecedented $520 Million To Settle Claims of Exposing Children to Online Dangers and ‘Duping’ Users with ‘Dark Patterns’
The makers of video game sensation Fortnite will pay out half a billion dollars to settle a set of claims that it violated federal law by exposing children to myriad online dangers, including harassment, bullying, psychological trauma, sexual predation, and invasion of privacy. U.S. authorities also say that it tricked users into making unintentional purchases.
Busting Crypto Myths: “Bitcoin is a Ponzi Scheme”
Over the last decade, countless critics have pointed the finger at Bitcoin as being nothing more than an intelligently-orchestrated Ponzi scheme. Detractors like Brazilian computer scientist Jorge Stolfi argue that the leading decentralized cryptocurrency bears all the hallmarks of a scam named after Italian swindler…. The post Busting Crypto Myths:...
Visa Looking to Enable Auto-Bill Payments via Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets: Details
Visa is looking to integrate crypto with more day-to-day use cases. The payments giant could roll out a functionality, which would enable users to make their telephone and electricity payments via self-custodial crypto wallets. Currently, several banks allow their customers to integrate their accounts with subscription services. This auto-deducts monthly charges for utilities and keeps the cycle running. Visa is essentially looking to initiate similar services but keeping crypto in the central focus.
Indian Government Updates Parliament on Cryptocurrency Bill and Investigations of Crypto Exchanges – Regulation Bitcoin News
The government of India has provided some updates on its cryptocurrency bill and investigations of crypto exchanges in Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament. “Crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage,” said the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.
McGraw Hill breach exposed 22 terabytes of sensitive student data
Facepalm: McGraw Hill is one of America’s “big three” educational publishers, with a growing technology business that sells services to host and facilitate online classes. As vpnMentor discovered, however, McGraw Hill didn’t receive a passing grade in security and decent opsec practices. Researchers at vpnMentor found...
RiskLens Fast Facts on Cyber Risk for CPAs, Lawyers & Other Professionals
Bansley & Kiener LLP, a CPA and advisory firm based in Chicago, agreed earlier this year to a $900,000 settlement of a. class action suit that accused the firm of mishandling a data breach of PII in 2020, waiting a year to inform the plaintiffs whose employers had contracted with the firm to manage payroll, pension, health insurance and other benefits. Bansley & Kiener did not admit any guilt. That settlement would be a hefty penalty for a firm with annual revenue around $9 million, according to public records.
Mergers and Acquisitions Can Expose Companies to Elevated Risk
Privacy and Data Security in Today’s Mergers and Acquisitions. Privacy and data security factors are central in today’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape. M&A exposes companies to elevated risk in numerous ways, but acquired databases have potential to provide enormous value to new owners. Proactive cybersecurity and data...
Russian Killnet Hackers Claim Data Theft of FBI Agents
The hacker group also claimed to have breached the security of the US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The Russian hacker group, KillNet, claims to have infiltrated the FBI’s database, allegedly stealing the personal information of more than 10,000 US federal agents. Like most of their attacks, this alleged attack also appears to have political undertones motivating the pro-Kremlin group.
The Equifax Breach Settlement Offer is Real, For Now – Krebs on Security
Millions of people likely just received an email or snail mail notice saying they’re eligible to claim a class action payment in connection with the 2017 megabreach at consumer credit bureau Equifax. Given the high volume of reader inquiries about this, it seemed worth pointing out that while this particular offer is legit (if paltry), scammers are likely to soon capitalize on public attention to the settlement money.
Meme Coins DOGE, SHIB Have Fans in India, WazirX’s Year Ender Report Shows
India is on the brink of a crypto revolution, which is expected to boom in full capacity once the country finalises laws to safeguard the industry against financial risks in the coming times. In its year-ender report for 2022, Indian crypto exchange WazirX has highlighted that over two million new users signed up on its platform this year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two rival meme coins, have emerged among popular crypto choices in India despite their quite lacklustre performance for most part of this year.
