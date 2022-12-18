Read full article on original website
Pablo Jarillo-Herrero delivers 2022 Dresselhaus Lecture on the magic of moiré quantum matter | MIT News
“We have barely scratched the surface of the moiré quantum matter universe,” said Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the 2022 Mildred S. Dresselhaus Lecture. The Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Physics at MIT, Jarillo-Herrero is at the forefront of the scientific exploration into moiré quantum systems, where correlated physics, superconductivity, and other phases of matter can be studied with unprecedented tunability.
Researchers study which parts of the brain are engaged when a person evaluates a computer program
Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), which measures changes in blood flow throughout the brain, has been used over the past couple of decades for a variety of applications, including “functional anatomy”—a way of determining which brain areas are switched on when a person carries out a particular task. fMRI has been used to look at people’s brains while they’re doing all sorts of things—working out math problems, learning foreign languages, playing chess, improvising on the piano, doing crossword puzzles, and even watching TV shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Substance 3D Modeler Available on Steam & Index, Quest Support Planned
Adobe’s VR modeling tool, Substance 3D Modeler, is now available on Steam, bringing with it support for Valve’s Index headset and possibly others. Adobe released 3D Modeler as part of its ‘Substance’ suite of applications last year. The application supports VR and non-VR modes. In VR, users can intuitively ‘sculpt’ 3D models to their liking, then pull them into the 2D mode for refinements and use with the rest of the Substance suite (or vice versa).
New sensor uses MRI to detect light deep in the brain | MIT News
Using a specialized MRI sensor, MIT researchers have shown that they can detect light deep within tissues such as the brain. Imaging light in deep tissues is extremely difficult because as light travels into tissue, much of it is either absorbed or scattered. The MIT team overcame that obstacle by designing a sensor that converts light into a magnetic signal that can be detected by MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).
Study to ace five cybersecurity certification exams
Dive into CompTIA, NIST, CISSP and more with the online training offered in The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle. While there’s a lot that businesses can do about the rise in cybercrime, if you or your business is compromised, you need greater expertise to mitigate threats. Rather than hire an expensive IT or cybersecurity team, why not learn the defense skills you need yourself? You can do so with The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle.
McGraw Hill breach exposed 22 terabytes of sensitive student data
Facepalm: McGraw Hill is one of America’s “big three” educational publishers, with a growing technology business that sells services to host and facilitate online classes. As vpnMentor discovered, however, McGraw Hill didn’t receive a passing grade in security and decent opsec practices. Researchers at vpnMentor found...
MOSFET optimized for small, thin devices
Rohm Semiconductor has developed a compact, high-efficiency 20-V N-channel MOSFET in a DSN1006-3 WLCSP (1.0 × 0.6 mm) package, delivering greater miniaturization for small, thin devices, including smartphones, wearables, and hearables. The RA1C030LD also delivers safer operation thanks to a unique insulated package structure. Rohm said it leveraged the...
Developing thermally evaporated environment-friendly semiconductors
Semiconductors are indispensable products in our lives, used in everything from smartphones and computers to vehicles. However, their development increasingly poses a problem: as semiconductors improve in terms of function and production volume, the cost to the environment also increases. The greenhouse gases and waste which inevitably arise from the...
10Base-T1S Ethernet monitors & SiC Power Modules- EEWeb
Experts from a variety of businesses gave speeches at the September 13–15, 2022, EE Times Green Engineering Summit. The approach to a more sustainable, lower carbon footprint future was the focus of this summit. This included the production and storage of renewable energy, more effective manufacturing of critical systems and components, the use of electronics to provide real-time control in agriculture, as well as environmental monitoring and modeling.
MIT community members win 2023 IEEE medals and awards | MIT News
The IEEE recently announced the annual winners of their 2023 prestigious medals and technical awards, and a number of MIT faculty and alumni have been honored. Rodney Brooks, Panasonic Professor of Robotics Emeritus of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, was awarded the IEEE Founders Medal “for leadership in research and commercialization of autonomous robotics, including mobile, humanoid, service, and manufacturing robots.” An entrepreneur, Brooks is the CTO and co-founder of Robust AI. Prior to his time at Robust AI, he was founder, chair, and CTO of Rethink Robotics, and prior to that, was a founder, former board member and former CTO of iRobot Corp. Brooks is the former director of the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and then the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). He received degrees in pure mathematics from the Flinders University of South Australia and a PhD in computer science from Stanford University in 1981. He held research positions at Carnegie Mellon University and MIT, and a faculty position at Stanford before joining the faculty of MIT in 1984.
UC Berkeley Releases Report On Safety In Social VR
We’d all like to be safe in social VR experiences. Barring the human race one day waking up and unanimously deciding to be decent to one another, how might this future come about? One potential solution is robust, clear, accessible community guidelines from platforms. But, what might those look like?
How ants and robots pull off a prison escape without a plan or a planner
Individual ants are relatively simple creatures and yet a colony of ants can perform really complex tasks, such as intricate construction, foraging and defense. Recently, Harvard researchers took inspiration from ants to design a team of relatively simple robots that can work collectively to perform complex tasks using only a few basic parameters.
Fermi kinetics transport program models high-speed semiconductor devices better, says study
Electronic devices made from the semiconductor gallium nitride stand to revolutionize wireless communications. They can operate at higher speeds and temperatures than devices made from silicon, so they can be used to control the higher frequency radio waves needed for faster and higher bandwidth data transfer. In addition, their ability to withstand much lower temperatures makes them promising for use in quantum computing. To realize the material’s full potential, though, accurate modeling and simulation tools are needed to guide scientists and engineers designing new devices.
This autonomous ornithopter lands and perches on a single claw • TechCrunch
There’s a good reason flight evolved over time, making use of flapping wings — they’re a lot simpler for a bird or insect to grow than rotors or jets, for one thing. Elegance is a hallmark of nature’s designs, and winged creatures fly or glide with a minimum of energy and a great deal of grace.
New software based on artificial intelligence helps to interpret complex data
More is not always better—sometimes, it’s a problem. With highly complex data, which have many dimensions due to their numerous parameters, correlations are often no longer recognizable. Especially since experimentally obtained data are additionally disturbed and noisy due to influences that cannot be controlled. Now, new software based...
Signal processing algorithms improve turbulence in free-space optic tests
New signal-processing algorithms have been shown to mitigate the impact of turbulence in free-space optical experiments, potentially bringing “free space” internet a step closer to reality. The team of researchers, from Aston University’s Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies and Glasgow University, used commercially available photonic lanterns, a commercial...
Wi-Fi could help identify when you’re struggling to breathe
Wi-Fi routers continuously broadcast radio frequencies that your phones, tablets and computers pick up and use to get you online. As the invisible frequencies travel, they bounce off or pass through everything around them—the walls, the furniture and even you. Your movements, even breathing, slightly alter the signal’s path from the router to your device.
