Cleveland Jewish News
Brown, Rick
Rick Brown, 65, of University Heights was born in Cleveland on July 23, 1957 and passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved husband of Ketti Finneran; devoted father of Gabriel Brown (Kate Rosenberg) of New York City and Madison Brown of South Euclid; dear brother of Ellen Brown (Don Ungemach) of University Heights; cherished uncle and cousin of many.
Cleveland Jewish News
Robert Cahen, former JCC executive director, dies at 74
Publisher's note: This story has been updated to include shiva information. Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary. He was 74. Cahen led the JCC from 1997 to 2003 and left to become executive director of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hoicowitz, Marilyn
Marilyn Lou Hoicowitz (nee Kline), born Nov. 25, 1929, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Larry (Gail) Hoicowitz and Marcene (Bruce) Baum. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Scott) Corman, Ryan (Jordan) Baum, Scott (Bridget) Baum, Daniel (Emma) Hoicowitz and Jennifer (Robby) Boroff. Great grandmother of Joshua, Maxx, Madison, Avery, Fiona, Zara, Brayden, Ari, Lana and Ethel. Cherished daughter of the late Lillian and Sol Kline.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We know we can’t fight antisemitism on our own’
To “Shine A Light on Antisemitism,” the Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a special Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony Dec. 20, with remarks from community leaders about the rise in antisemitism and the importance of standing together. More than 275 people from across the Jewish and secular Cleveland community...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah celebrated for first time on Chardon Square
For the first time, Chardon Square in Geauga County dons representation of Chanukah as a small group gathered for a ceremonial lighting of an LED menorah and dreidel on the first day of the Jewish holiday. As Chardon Square has depicted a manger scene in the winter months for many...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aleksander Shul, University Heights reach agreement
Aleksander Shul and the city of University Heights have settled their ongoing legal battles, allowing the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood and construct a new building at 4380 University Parkway. University Heights City Council met Dec. 19 to discuss the settlement, which University Heights Mayor Michael D....
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad of the West Side celebrates Chanukah at Crocker Park
Chabad of the West Side held its Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on the second night of the holiday Dec. 19, at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake. Festivities included a gelt drop, an inflatable bounce house, arcade games, live music, latkes and other Chanukah treats, crafts, games and a performance by The Rockin Robots.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chagrin Falls Chabad celebrates Chanukah for first time
Despite cold temperatures, Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls was packed with community members ready to celebrate the first night of Chanukah with the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls on Dec. 18. The event was the first grand menorah lighting hosted by the Chabad, which opened at the end of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lawsuit continues as University Heights resident seeks to sell house
A University Heights resident who filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for alleged civil rights violations is now selling the home at the center of the lawsuit. Homeowner Daniel Grand filed the suit against the city and Brennan in his individual and official capacity in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police chief, deputy chief receive no-confidence vote
Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
Cleveland Jewish News
Police: Solon school bus driver charged with drunken driving
A Solon schools bus driver was arrested around 10 a.m. Dec. 20 after operating a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release. Christina Krusinski, 55, of Solon tested positive for alcohol during a random screening as part of the district’s comprehensive random drug and alcohol testing program, the release stated. She is no longer employed by the district and will never drive students for Solon schools again, according to an email sent to family and staff of the district.
