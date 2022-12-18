ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’

Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
Daily Mail

Moment ex-NFL player Willie McGinest punches man and smashes bottle over his head at Los Angeles nightclub attack: New England Patriots legend is arrested for assault

Shocking footage has been revealed that appears to show former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. smashing a wine bottle over the head of a man at a Southern California nightclub. The New England Patriots legend was arrested on Monday in connection with the assault at a Los Angeles nightspot, authorities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stillrealtous.com

Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release

Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
worldboxingnews.net

Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’

Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”

A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
MMAmania.com

Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’

Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
MMAmania.com

Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’

Dillon Danis is finally about to return to competition. It’s been three and a half years since Danis made his sophomore mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance in the Bellator cage. Defeating Max Humphrey via first round armbar submission, Danis remained undefeated as a prospect to watch at Welterweight despite fighting twice in 175-pound Catchweight bouts.
MMAmania.com

MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout

Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
MMAmania.com

Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw

Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.

