Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’
Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
Moment ex-NFL player Willie McGinest punches man and smashes bottle over his head at Los Angeles nightclub attack: New England Patriots legend is arrested for assault
Shocking footage has been revealed that appears to show former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. smashing a wine bottle over the head of a man at a Southern California nightclub. The New England Patriots legend was arrested on Monday in connection with the assault at a Los Angeles nightspot, authorities...
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
MMAmania.com
UFC’s Dana White threatened to smash ‘fat’ neighbor ‘terrorizing a single mom and her two kids’
UFC President Dana White did not have an easy upbringing, the child of a single mom with a dad “who was never around.” But White also insists he would not change a single event from his childhood because it made him the man he is today. A total...
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’
Dillon Danis is finally about to return to competition. It’s been three and a half years since Danis made his sophomore mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance in the Bellator cage. Defeating Max Humphrey via first round armbar submission, Danis remained undefeated as a prospect to watch at Welterweight despite fighting twice in 175-pound Catchweight bouts.
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen headed to trial after rejecting plea deal in alleged assault case
Chael Sonnen is headed to trial. The former UFC title challenger, who battled for gold in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, rejected a plea deal from “Sin City” prosecutors on alleged assault charges stemming from a hotel altercation back in late 2021. “Sometimes, the parties get...
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
Alexander Volkanovski Says He Packed Up ‘More Muscle’ Than Ever Ahead Of Islam Makhachev Title Fight
Alexander Volkanovski said he has been bulking up and is now stronger than his recent fights. The P4P king is confident he’ll start the year 2023 with a massive win over Islam Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski is making sure he’s packing in those extra pounds ahead of his UFC 284...
MMAmania.com
Magomed Ankalaev ‘had the worst training camp of my life’ ahead of ‘not too noteworthy’ Jan Blachowicz draw
Magomed Ankalaev was a sliver away from becoming Russia’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion. UFC 282 ended about as controversially as it possibly could have with two head-scratching decisions. Following a unanimous judges’ call in favor of Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon in the evening’s co-main event, Ankalaev battled Jan Blachowicz for vacant UFC 205-pound gold.
CBS Sports
UFC in 2023: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler among fights to make
Depending on your tastes, 2022 was either a disappointing or exciting year in UFC. Detractors were unsatiated by the lack of big marquee fights while supporters took delight in an abundance of impactful performances. It is true that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were absent, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou...
Sean O’Malley reveals that he’s doing nothing but grappling in preparation for UFC title shot: “I know I need to improve”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been hitting the mats lately. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his outing with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. Despite ‘No Mercy’ coming in as a substantial favorite, O’Malley brought the fight to him. The bout was back and forth and saw the former champion lose by a split decision.
Comments / 1