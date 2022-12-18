Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been afraid to fan a few flames, but things have gotten particularly spicy lately: As they ride the success of their recent Netflix docuseries, they’re also anticipating the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, slated to come out on January 10. To add to the publicity wave, the prince has reportedly lined up two live interviews for the new year—one with ITV’s Tom Bradby and another with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Alas, the royal family isn’t exactly thrilled with the debut author in the family.

