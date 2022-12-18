Read full article on original website
Elle
The Royal Family Is ‘Angry’ and Has ‘No Trust Left’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been afraid to fan a few flames, but things have gotten particularly spicy lately: As they ride the success of their recent Netflix docuseries, they’re also anticipating the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, slated to come out on January 10. To add to the publicity wave, the prince has reportedly lined up two live interviews for the new year—one with ITV’s Tom Bradby and another with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Alas, the royal family isn’t exactly thrilled with the debut author in the family.
Elle
Jeremy Clarkson’s Anti-Meghan Markle Tirade Shows We Need To Confront Misogyny Now, Before It's Too Late
Amid the deluge of toxic tabloid coverage surrounding Meghan Markle, something about Jeremy Clarkson’s latest tirade hit a nerve. Maybe it was the disturbing clarity with which he described his hatred, or mentioning the Duchess in the same sentence as a serial killer, but his column has pushed us into a moment of collective consciousness and unifying outrage.
