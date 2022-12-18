ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Larry Brown Sports

Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
NBC Sports

New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup

The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.

