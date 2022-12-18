Read full article on original website
Related
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Piers Morgan Accuses Lionel Messi of Gloating over World Cup—'We Get It'
Piers Morgan, who has publicly declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest ever soccer player, has had enough of Lionel Messi enjoying his World Cup win
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Sporting News
Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade
The celebration in Buenos Aires of Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory produced some incredible scenes as millions of people flocked to the city to see the Albiceleste players bring the trophy home. Lionel Messi and many other players rode on an open-top bus through the city, mobbed by a sea...
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade
Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
NBC Sports
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.
